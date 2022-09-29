Waimate councils asks for community input on Better Off funding

People in the Waimate District have the chance to have their say about the Government’s Three Waters Better Off funding offer.

People in the Waimate District now have the chance to have their say over the Government’s $9.68 million Three Waters Better Off funding offer to the district.

Waimate has been allocated $9.68 million, with $2.42m available in Tranche 1 of the Government’s $2 billion Better Off support package for local authorities under the Government’s Three Waters reform programme. Funds not applied for in Tranche 1 will be made available in Tranche 2.

The programme aims to amalgamate the water services of 67 councils into four water service entities. The original deadline for consideration of the offer was Friday.

However, the council, in August, asked chief executive Stuart Duncan to seek an extension, so it could consider the offer, and consult with the public and stakeholders.

The public consultation, which started on Wednesday, gives the district two options to consider – one is to support applying for Tranche 1 of the funding and the second option is not supportingapplying for Tranche 1 of the funding and council revisiting the opportunity via Tranche 2, at a later date.

The public consultation document also contains 13 projects/initiatives the funding could be used for. Of the 13, 10 are new and three are existing/planned.

Some new projects/initiatives include footpath extensions within the Waimate urban area, overland flow and flood mitigation (Waimate urban), native tree planting, an emergency generator and new public toilets at St Andrews and Glenavy.

The three existing/ongoing projects are the library extension and council chamber upgrade, Learn2Ride area in Boland Park and sealing of roads in the town’s resource recovery park.

Waimate mayor Craig Rowley, at a council meeting in August, said he had strong views on the funding and while he did not support accepting it – suggested any decision should be put off for the incoming council to discuss after the local body elections in October.

“This funding comes with fishhooks and risks. The Three Waters package is not good for the community,” Rowley said.

Rowley acknowledged putting off the application would be hard on council staff, but said he “firmly believes” the decision to apply for the funding should be made by the incoming council.

All the Better Off funding is required to be spent within five years, no later than June 30, 2027, regardless of which Tranche it is allocated under.

Submissions about the Government’s Three Waters Better Off funding can be made online, in person, via post or email – and must be received by Wednesday, October 12 at 4pm.