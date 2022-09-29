Te Moana water scheme users 'shocked' by sharp cost increases

Some users of the Te Moana water scheme say they were shocked to receive a huge increase in their latest rates bill, following upgrades to their rural water scheme. (File photo)

Users of a Geraldine water scheme say they were blind sided by a massive increase in their water rates last month, with confusion surrounding a meeting to discuss the matter on Friday. .

Main North Rd residents Alan and Sandy French say they had “no warning whatsoever” of the increase to their bill – which they discovered when the direct debit payment for their rates increased from $275 to $343 per month.

French described the increase as “gutting” and questioned how people would be able to afford it.

Te Moana water scheme users are facing an average 57% increase to their water bills as a result of upgrades to the scheme.

Geraldine councillor and community board member Gavin Oliver confirmed a meeting between Te Moana water scheme users and Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen would be held at Geraldine’s Library Service Centre on Friday, and that he would attend.

Oliver, who is seeking re-election, said Bowen and Timaru District Council chief executive Bede Carran were asked to attend a community board meeting on August 24, to explain why the increase was so steep.

He said the community board has requested a reconciliation of income for the scheme, “to make sure the increase was sized properly”, which has yet to be received.

Oliver said the increase had been “poorly communicated by the council”.

The Timaru District Council has information on its website acknowledging it received “queries about the increase in charges.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Some users of the Te Moana rural water scheme are meeting with mayor Nigel Bowen on Friday to discuss the sharp increase in their water rates.

The message goes on to “apologise that this was not clear to you prior to this or if you feel you had no indication of the upcoming increase.”

There are two parts to the water rates charges, which council says will “ensure the charges are fairly shared amongst users.”

Geraldine community board chair Wayne O’Donnell, who is a scheme user and is running for the council in the Geraldine ward, said a lot of people are very upset by the increase and lack of communication from the council.

“There was no notification given, there was no communication.”

He plans to attend the meeting on Friday, but said there had been “no communication to me from anyone at the Timaru District council that there is any sort of meeting”.

He said he had heard about it from other scheme users on social media.

O’Donnell said after the rate demands came out, he was “flooded with phone calls, as was the council”.

O’Donnell said he raised the issue as urgent business at the August community board meeting, after he was “flooded with phone calls”. As a result of the meeting, which Bowen and Carran attended, it was agreed a flier would be delivered to users, he said.

Geraldine community board member Jan Finlayson, who is also running for a seat on council, said

"We were very satisfied that the way our rates were calculated was fit for purpose, and then the Te Moana scheme came at us from left field, and we realised the calibration of rates needed a rethink.

She welcomed the rates review underway, and said she hoped it would examine shared costs and user pays issues.

French said he was particularly offended by the increase as the council had not offered a rebate, discount or apology despite his property having been on a “pretty much permanent boil water notice” since moving to the area about five and a half years ago.

He said the improvements are necessary and welcome.

“We welcome the upgrades.”

But, he said for those on fixed incomes, the sharp increase would be difficult.

French said he recognised the increases only affect 700 water connections, “but that’s still 700 families, a lot of them pensioners, who are doing it hard.”

The meeting at Geraldine is expected to start at 2pm on Friday.