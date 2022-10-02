New community passenger transport service for Temuka

Ready to help with New Temuka community passenger vehicle service, are, from left, Charles Scarsbrook, Kay Toomey, Jeanette Smith, are Phil Donehue and John Butler.

A solution to Temuka’s passenger transport deficiencies is rolling out on Monday with a community vehicle and a dozen volunteer drivers.

Temuka and Districts Project Trust chairperson Charles Scarsbrook said the lack of passenger transport had resulted in doctors picking up patients for their appointments.

“It’s a need that’s really been identified by the community,” Scarsbrook said.

The lack of public transport or taxi services has created difficulties for some living in Temuka over a period of time.

Although the service official begins on Mondaysome have already used it after seeing promotional material.

“We’ve already had people ring and book,” Scarsbrook said.

The service had been heavily backed by Temuka’s community, with businesses helping with signage, servicing and vehicle storage.

“You always find when you do things that are community based and benefit the community, it’s support by the community as well.”

To assist with the service and the purchase of the vehicle, $35,000 worth of grants has been provided from Environment Canterbury, Trust Aoraki, Pub Charity and Temuka’s Community Board.

The chosen vehicle was a 2016 Kia Sportage.

“It’s a nice vehicle for our town.”

Scarsbrook, in explaining how the pre-booked service worked, said that those who needed assistance getting to an appointment needed to call 03 615 5530 and arrange it.

On Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 9am-5pm, the vehicle operates around Temuka, with trips around the town costing $5.

At the same time on Wednesday and Fridays it would be dedicated to Timaru trips, costing $20 return.

Scarsbrook said these “may change overtime” as they’d be reviewing their service, calling users for feedback, and seeing what best benefits the community.

“You have to start somewhere.”

Scarsbrook also said it was no extra cost to bring children, carers or support people in the car.