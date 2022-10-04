South Canterbury Aviation Heritage Centre battling to save historically significant display area

The former flight observation tower at Timaru’s Richard Pearse Airport is under the threat of being demolished to make way for upgrades.

A battle is brewing over a proposal to demolish the South Canterbury Aviation Heritage Centre’s 66-year-old display area at Timaru's Richard Pearse Airport.

The demolition of the former flight observation tower was flagged when a proposed expansion of the airport's passenger terminal was discussed at a Timaru District Council infrastructure committee meeting in early September.

Jeremy Talbot, the heritage centre’s chairperson, and Russell Brodie, the centre's founder and past chairperson, are talking defiantly over the proposal.

Talbot said centre will “do everything in our power to keep it open.”

“The centre does not want the building to be demolished,” Talbot said.

“This building itself is historic and houses one of the last aviation heritage centres still standing in the country. The building is sound and solid."

Brodie said the building was “unique and historic” not just to the region but the country as there are only a few left.

“I can see no point in demolishing the building. They say there’s asbestos, it's an old building, and it's prone to earthquakes,” Brodie said.

“These buildings were very strongly built back in the 60s. It's not going anywhere."

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The display area houses South Canterbury aviator Richard Pearse’s memorabilia dating back to the early 1900s.

Talbot said the building still has a big search light on top that some pilots still use when the weather’s bad or if there’s fog.

The building also houses memorabilia from South Canterbury aviator Richard Pearse’s historic flying achievements dating back to the early 1900s.

“Work has started to get analogue instruments from old planes, Richard Pearse’s schematics and drawings back on display.

“The centre also has got a huge library with all sorts of aviation books on how to fly all kinds of planes and there’s a huge video library as well.”

Talbot said the building’s ventilation system works well to keep the building the same temperature all year round which was “perfect to store the memorabilia.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury Aviation Heritage Centre member Hamish Cameron with the former flight observation tower in the background.

Although, the heritage centre has not made a formal submission to council against the proposal, members have expressed their concerns in a meeting with Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen and chief executive Bede Carran.

“The upgrade to the airport is not feasible, and they can upgrade the terminal without touching the heritage centre.”

Talbot suggested the money being spent on the upgrade is better used elsewhere in the airport like upgrading the landing equipments.

He said Timaru airport is a Visual Flight Rules (VFR) airport only and uses papi lights (lights that help a pilot keep the aeroplane level while landing) which is only useable when the weather is fine and bad weather and thick fog can render it useless.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury Aviation Heritage Centre members, Jeff Macdonald, Hamish Cameron and Dave Gabites have a good view from the Timaru airport’s former flight observation tower.

Talbot says the money for the airport’s upgrade can be spent on autoland, a system designed to fully automate the landing procedure of an aircraft's flight with the flight crew supervising the process.

Such systems enable airliners to land in weather conditions that would otherwise be dangerous or impossible to operate in.

Brodie adds that council "says they want the airport to look good to be a welcoming point for tourists".

"I don't have the numbers, but I suspect over half the people who use the airport are locals who are coming back home or going somewhere.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The heritage centre’s founder and past chairperson Russell Brodie said he did not see the point of the reason given to demolish the building.

“If they want to make something look good, they can use the money to build better roads to give tourists a better experience.”

Brodie said the building was built in mid 1960s and up until it's decommissioning in 1990 was used as a flight service station.

The heritage centre was found by Brodie in the late 1990s and old control tower building was the centre’s first display area.