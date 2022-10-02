Anglers hit the rivers and lakes on opening day

Kristen and Robert McKey, of Christchurch, with a rainbow trout from Lake Opuha on the opening day of the 2022 sports fishing season.

Anglers were out in force on Saturday for the first day of the new fishing season across the Central South Island Fish and Game area.

October 1 is always the start of the new fishing season, and for 2022 it was both a Saturday and the first day of the school holidays.

"This made opening day in the region a popular family affair in many instances," CSI Fish and Game officer Rhys Adams said.

Fish & Game rangers were out checking compliance and reported many anglers across the region.

RHYS ADAMS/SUPPLIED Waimate's Frank Laban with his brown trout caught at Borton's Pond on the Waitaki River.

"The weather was great for fishing, frosty but clear, throughout the region and many anglers travelled hours to fish their favourite spots."

Another CSI Fish & Game officer, Nicola Dellaway, spent her first day on the job with colleagues checking licences on Lake Opuha.

"Forty anglers were checked, mostly boat anglers but a few shore-based.

"This was a typical amount of anglers for this popular opening day destination, with many travelling from as far as Dunedin and Christchurch.

Rhys Adams/Fish & Game Father and son Stephen and Alfie Hanley of Taiko fishing the opening morning sunrise at Opihi River, south Canterbury.

"The fishing was excellent, with most anglers catching two or three brown or rainbow trout for the dinner table.

CSI Fish and Game reported that below State Highway 1 at the Opihi River, father and son anglers, Stephen Henly and his 15-year-old son, Alfie, were out on an opening day mission.

Despite the frosty start, they had both had luck, catching and releasing some trout caught on soft-bait lures.

Jet boat-based fishing is a tradition on the Waitaki River for opening day, and CSI Fish and Game said there were at least 18 boats on the river in the morning.

Richard Cosgrove/Fish & Game Angler Neil Goldie tries his luck in Harts Creek in the Selwyn on Saturday morning.

Shore-based anglers near Kurow were also successful - mainly with rainbow trout at around 1-2 pounds.

Other popular spots in the Waitaki area were Bells and Borton’s ponds, with most anglers there catching a fish by lunchtime.