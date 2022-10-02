One-off spring A and P show's crowd better than expected

Timaru’s Ruby Macgregor, 9, on Brick, who took out best ridden Clydesdale at the Temuka-Geraldine A & P Show.

This year’s one-off Spring Temuka-Geraldine A & P show saw strong numbers and keen competitors after two years of cancelled shows.

The 147th show was rescheduled to October 1 after two years of Covid-19 related cancellations of the March show in 2021 and 2022.

Temuka and Geraldine A and P Association president Stephanie McCullough said attendance was even better than expected, with more than 900 tickets sold, which did not include children, who had free entry, or vendors, exhibitors and competitors.

She said they had thought numbers might be down, given how much was happening around the region.

“Everyone was so relaxed, it was an enjoyable day for all. So many people asked us if we would look at running a show, because they just wanted to be out and about after Covid and the lockdowns.”

“It was really great to be mingling and socialising and getting back to normality.”

McCullough said it was particularly nice to be able to use the newly renovated main shed, which was officially opened in September.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Fletcher Campbell, 8, of Woodbury School with his award-winning painting of a tui which was first in the year 3 section.

She said they were lucky to have been well-supported by the community, and the companies and organisations who chipped in for the much-needed renovations.

“It was just so nice to be working in a space like that compared to what it was – leaking, vermin and everything.

“It certainly made everything so much easier for the committee, from set up to tidying away.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Committee members Stephanie McCullough and Raelene Burgess with the new cup donated by Rowdy Aitken in memory of his late wife, Margaret Aitken.

“Venture Timaru gave us a grant which helped get the entertainment on board which was fantastic, as with so many other organisations, not being able to run for two years was a huge blow, because it’s our gate takings that gets the entertainment and helps keep us going.”

McCullough said a special moment was the inaugural Margaret Aitken Memorial Cup award, donated by her husband, Rowdy Aitken, in her memory.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Tania Kelland with TV Mountain Premier who won the supreme lead section at the 147th Temuka-Geraldine show.

“She had been such a long time exhibitor in the produce shed and the Aitken family have been such supporters of the show. Quite a few of us made an effort to put in flowers in in memory of Margie.”

She said Kinsman Contracting’s stump grinding display was a crowd pleaser and the Young Farmer’s animal petting tent was popular.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Maia Blair, 7, shows her dad, Regan, and brother, Iain, 5, her painting of an owl that won a prize at the Temuka and Geraldine A & P Show at Winchester.

An “old-fashioned” guess the weight of the calf competition got everyone involved, and the motorbike display was also fantastic, McCullough said.

She said the spring show was a one-off, and the show will be back to its usual timing of the first Saturday in March from 2023.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Myah Hanifin, 10, of Temuka, checks out a V8-powered tractor at the Temuka and Geraldine A & P Show at Winchester.

McCullough said it had been challenging to organise the October show at a busy time of year, especially with lambing and calving, but it was worthwhile to see so many people at the event.

“It was just so nice to see people out enjoying themselves, and it’s lovely so many people turned out to support us,” she said.