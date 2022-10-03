Police looking for thieves who stole two cars, broke into a rural fire station and set a car alight

Police are looking for those involved in the theft of two Mazda Demios, and other incidents around South Canterbury on Friday.

The hunt is on to find those who stole two Mazda Demios, broke into a rural fire station and then set one of the stolen vehicles alight.

Acting Senior Sergeant Warwick Worth, of Timaru, said police were alerted at 12.13am on Saturday, when a vehicle reported stolen on Thursday, stopped at Z Caroline Bay.

The driver of another car, not yet reported stolen, also stopped at the station and filled up a full tank of gas, and then the drivers of both cars fled south of Timaru before police could reach the petrol station.

Worth said police units were organised to intercept the two cars as the drivers headed south on State Highway 1.

The two cars were tracked by police from Timaru at a distance without sirens and fled police when they were signalled to stop at Otaio.

The vehicles were not pursued after Otaio, and police continued patrolling the Waimate District in search of the two cars.

The cars were then spotted heading back to Timaru.

Worth said some members of the public also called police about the driving behaviour of the two motorists in the cars.

The chase finally led police to the Caroline Bay car park about 3.15am where one of the cars was found on fire, and the other car was dumped nearby and damaged.

It has since been established the two cars were also involved in a break in at the Glenavy Fire Station after the motorists evaded police at Otaio and before the cars were found at Caroline Bay.

Worth said police are following strong lines of enquiries into finding those responsible for the incident.

Fire and Emergency group manager Stephen Butler confirmed “unknown persons” did enter the Glenavy Fire Station overnight on Friday.

“No operational equipment was stolen. However, there were items stolen from the brigade canteen,” Butler said.

“Fortunately, there is no damage to the building itself.”

The Glenavy Volunteer Fire Brigade’s chief fire officer is working with police, he said.