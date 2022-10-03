Woman who helped at fatal Rangitata crash wants family to know child was not alone

The crash, which closed State Highway 1 between Ōrari and Rangitata, north of Timaru, left two people dead.

A health care worker who comforted a young child injured in a double fatal crash in South Canterbury wants the boy's family to know he wasn’t alone.

“I know the family want privacy, but I really just wanted them to know that I was here, that I sat with him and talked to him, and waited for emergency services so that he’d be in safe hands,” Katrina Merrick told The Timaru Herald.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash south of Rangitata, South Canterbury, about 3.30pm on Friday at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Looker Rd.

Two people died in the crash, and a young child was flown to Christchurch Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, and has since been taken to Starship Hospital in Auckland.

Merrick, a mother-of-six who works at Timaru Hospital, was heading north on Friday afternoon to spend the weekend in Christchurch with two of her four young grandchildren.

But as she got to the passing lanes, beyond the Rangitata Bridge, she got a call from her daughter to say her dog had gone into labour.

Her teenage children were worried about helping deliver the pups, so Merrick turned back to go and assist.

As she drove past the turn-off to Geraldine, she said she saw drivers braking suddenly in front of her.

“I looked to the right-hand side of the road and saw a red vehicle, and realised it was an accident.

“I quickly pulled to the left-hand side of the road, I got out my high vis vest I always have in the car, and ran probably 150 metres down the side of the road.”

She said others had already stopped to help.

She said men at the scene were taking a child’s car seat out of the back seat of one of the vehicles.

“I stood on the passenger side of the car and I looked through the window, and could see how bad the impact on the front of the vehicle was.

“By that time, they had the car seat out, I told them to put it on the side of the road, and I'll just sit with the child.

“I sat there, and I held his hand and I talked to him. I just said, ‘you’ll see mummy soon buddy, and you’re going to get a helicopter ride’.

“I said ‘your family loves you’. I made lots of conversation, I just kept talking to him.”

Merrick said she waited with the child for about 10 minutes until a paramedic arrived.

Another eyewitness, Ashburton man Brian Laubscher, who happened on the scene almost immediately after the crash, described a woman in high vis sitting near a bush holding and comforting somebody as one of several passersby he saw doing “heroic acts” in the aftermath of the collision.

But Merrick said she did not think what she did was heroic.

”I don’t want to be seen as a hero, I just want to be seen as a caring person who stopped and assisted.

“You don’t think about it though, it’s a split second decision.

“I've stopped at accidents lots of times before, because I think there just might be something that I can do to help.”

She said the horror of the moment did not hit her until she left the scene.

“It wasn’t until I was walking back to my car and the ladies in the car in front of me asked how it was, and I told them ‘it's not good’.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The sole survivor of Friday’s crash was a young child, who is now in Starship Hospital.

“I was in shock, but I had to get home to the puppies. My son had delivered two, and there were two to go, and after that, I turned around again and drove to Christchurch.”

She said she had struggled to sleep all weekend.

“I stayed awake a lot with the thoughts just going round and round in my head.

“I think it's hit me so hard because it was a child. I have six children of my own, and four grandchildren.”

While she had assisted at other crashes, she said it was the first time a child had been involved.

“I feel for the mum [of the child] and I just really want to send her all my love ... he wasn't by himself, he had someone with him.”

She said while stopping to help at a crash could be “terribly traumatising”, if people felt able, there are lots of ways to assist, even without medical training.

“You just never know if there’s something you could do to help, even directing traffic.

“But my biggest advice would be to do a first aid course, I've done them regularly over the last 20 years.”

On Sunday, a Defence Force spokesperson confirmed a soldier from a Burnham-based unit was killed in the crash.

On Monday, a police spokesperson said no updates were available.