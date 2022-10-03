'Unfortunate few' removed from Brews on the Bay for disorderly behaviour

Just under 1600 people attended Brews on the Bay in Timaru on Saturday and 20 were removed from the event for disorderly behaviour, police say.

The organiser of an inaugural beer and cider festival in Timaru at the weekend says the 20 people removed from the event for disorderly behaviour represented only an “unfortunate few” of the 1600 people that turned up.

Police confirmed 20 people had been evicted from Saturday's Brews on the Bay event at Caroline Bay, with those removed either drunk or involved fights.

On Monday, Acting Senior Sergeant Warwick Worth, of Timaru, said no arrests were made.

Organiser Simon Carter said it was “unfortunate” the 20 people were removed, but it was “not a bad outcome”.

“It's not a bad outcome because 20 people is just an unfortunate few compared to the 1600 who showed up and had a good time,” Carter said.

“The vendors and stallholders’ expectations were really well met but unfortunately a small amount of people created trouble.

“The security team did a good job and those 20 people represent only 1-2%.

“St John didn't have anything to do the whole day and from our point of view, it was a successful day.”

Carter said he was yet to receive the full police report, the licencing report, the security report and the St John report about the event.

Once the reports come in, Carter said a debrief will be held with all organisations involved .

“We want to make sure all people have a good experience at the event,” he said.