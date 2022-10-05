Mental health help needs to fit the needs for each area says National MP

National’s mental health and suicide prevention spokesperson Matt Doocey (third from right) with Timaru Fire Brigade’s Green Watch, from left, Scott Kirkaldie, Sean Ferguson, Doocey, Laurie Clark, Phil Candy, Alastair Thornley, James Meager (National’s Rangitata candidate), Roy Hoogenraad, Marc Reveley and Colin Johnstone.

Any new mental health help needs to understand requirements will differ in different areas of New Zealand, National’s mental health and suicide prevention spokesperson said in Timaru on Tuesday.

Matt Doocey said "when you go around and talk to people around the country, mental health would be one of the biggest issues people think that New Zealand needs to respond to”.

“What we know for mental health, it’s about understanding the need and understanding the need will be different in different areas.

“What the mental health needs of a middle-aged dairy farmer in Rangitata is going to be very different than, say, young Maori living in South Auckland.”

Doocey used a Farmstrong’s initiative that involves training milk tanker drivers with understanding of mental health and suicide prevention as an example of

understanding the need and understanding that the need will be different in different areas.

“Tanker drivers go on a farm maybe twice a day, and on farms, mental health issues, and farmers can quickly translate to animal welfare issues.

“The driver going on farm twice a day can start to see maybe some animal welfare issues and that might put up a red flag to actually explore further.

“That's why I say, you know, it's quite specific to the area.”

Doocey, currently National’s first spokesperson for mental health and suicide prevention, said if it becomes the government next year, the role will be made into a minister, although he is unsure whether it will be him.

“It is about time New Zealand had a minister for mental health and suicide prevention.

After working for over a decade in the British National Health Service (NHS), Doocey discovered they were actually working away from centralised models but admitted this system “wasn’t perfect”.

“The reforms are based around the principles of centralisation and taking away the level of control of local communities.

“When you talk about centralisation, the areas that are going to miss out are rural and regional New Zealand.”

Despite his dislike for centralised systems, Doocey said National wasn’t looking to scrap the new health system if elected.

“The feedback to us directly was that although a lot of health professionals didn't support the reforms, the last thing they wanted, was a new National government to come in and do another structural reform.

“So unlike three waters, where we've said, we'll repeal and replace the three waters structure... the health workforce is saying they don't want another reform, potentially in 12 months time. We're going to respect that.

“Our local representatives have been taken out because DHBs have been disbanded. And we've seen all the issues around Health New Zealand board meetings being done in private.”

Doocey also believed there should be bigger efforts to keep the current workforce, and attract new workers, as well as training new clinical psychologists.

“We would be in the top three or four countries that most health professionals would want to move to.

“At the moment, we are not competing, because in Australia a mental health nurse can get residency on day one, here they have to wait on a pathway for several years, and not bring in their family.

“We also need to retain our current workforce... of course, as the workforce contracts, there's more pressure on the existing workforce, they get burnt out, and they leave.”

When asked what was the biggest issue coming out of Covid-19, Doocey believes it is the “shadow pandemic” going through young people, and believed they had been disproportionately negatively affected by the pandemic.

“I think we probably unaware of the bow wave of mental distress that is coming our way. If you look at what has been said in Australia, mental health professionals are openly calling it a shadow pandemic, of declining youth mental health due to the restrictions.”

There were some “early warning signs” of this occurring in New Zealand, and it wasn’t being adequately addressed.