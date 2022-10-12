Number of applicants for South Canterbury jobs on the rise

More people are applying for jobs listed on TradeMe in the South Canterbury region compared to last year.

The number of people applying for jobs in South Canterbury jumped by 12% across the period from July to September compared to the previous year, according to figures from TradeMe.

TradeMe sales director Matt Tolich said nationally there had been a 9% rise in applicants for jobs in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 2021, but South Canterbury was slightly higher.

“The average number of applications per listing in South Canterbury jumped by 12% year-on-year in Q3,” Tolich said.

The regions that saw the biggest spikes were Gisborne (28%), Auckland (21%), and Wellington (16%).

READ MORE:

* It's a good time to look for a new job, Trade Me data shows

* NZ jobseekers' 'remarkable' run set to continue with borders shut; Trade Me

* NZ jobs market runs hot, untouched by lockdown, says Trade Me



South Canterbury’s most popular categories for job hunters were agriculture, fishing and forestry sectors, followed by manufacturing and operations, and transport and logistics.

Nationally, there was also a demand spike for the agriculture, fishing and forestry sectors with 35% year-on-year jumps for quarter three.

“It has been a tough couple of years for Kiwi businesses trying to compete and win talent, so no doubt they’ll be stoked to hear there are finally more jobseekers in the market.”

Tolich said the latest data showed more New Zealanders are finding confidence to apply for jobs now that all pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

“We saw more Kiwis taking advantage of the current market conditions and checking out their options, with a nationwide 9% year-on-year jump in the average number of applications per listing.”

The amount of jobs listed showed a small change in quarter three with a 1% drop in the number of job listings when compared with the same period in 2021.

Looking ahead, Tolich believed there were still “some big changes to come” and was expecting more applications, which would bring relief to employers.

“With an abundance of listings, it’s still a great time to be a jobseeker, and we reckon we’ll continue to see applications climb as Kiwis make the most of this.”

“With more people in the market for a new job, paired with a significant number of migrants entering the country, businesses are now feeling some relief, and we expect this to get even better over summer.”