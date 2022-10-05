Three councillors say goodbye to Timaru District Council chambers

It was an emotional end at the final Timaru District Council meeting of the triennium as the three councillors not seeking re-election spoke about their time representing the community.

The departing councillors – deputy mayor Steve Wills, Richard Lyon and Paddy O’Reilly, all gave speeches at Tuesday’s meeting, with all three acknowledging the privilege they had felt in serving in local government.

Wills, a three term councillor, spoke of the health issues he suffered at the beginning of this term when, a day before the 2019 elections, he suffered a stroke and was rushed to hospital after falling ill during the spin class his wife Mandy Wills was instructing at Timaru's CBay gymnasium.

The following day, on Saturday, he was re-elected for his third term as a Timaru District councillor - the highest polling candidate in the Timaru ward with 7279 votes.

Wills was also the highest polling candidate in the 2013, and 2016 elections.

”You learn very quickly you cannot please everyone, and the community will quickly let you know what they think whether it be emails, phone calls, or stopping you in the supermarket,” he told the meeting.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru District councillor and deputy mayor Steve Wills, the highest polling candidate in the 2013, 2016, and 2019 elections has not sought re-election this year.

“My kids refuse to come supermarket shopping with me now, they tell me ‘Dad, sometimes we can be there for half-an-hour, 45 minutes’.”

He said the fact the community feel they can speak to a councillor, even at the supermarket, is a “real positive”.

Looking back on his time as a councillor, he still remembered his first workshop as a councillor.

”It has been a challenging and interesting journey, I remember the first time I got elected and... I attended an informal workshop,” he said.

”I turned up in my jandals, shorts, teeshirt and a manbag, I looked around and everyone else was in business shirts and suits.”

Wills’ speech was emotional, his wife Mandy leaving the public gallery to give him a hug, and a loud round of applause from people in the chamber followed.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru District councillor for the Pleasant Point-Temuka ward Paddy O’Reilly is not seeking re-election after serving two terms. (File Photo)

Meanwhile, Pleasant Point-Temuka ward councillor Paddy O’Reilly, who has served for two terms as a councillor and on the Temuka Community Board said it has “been a great journey”.

“It was a role I never dreamed I would do,” he said.

His main goal had been to help the public understand how the council works and to represent what the community wanted, he said.

“Going forward we need to remember who we are representing.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Richard Lyon is signing off after 27 years as an elected member of the Timaru District Council. (File photo)

O’Reilly also acknowledged his time on the council with Lyon, a fellow Pleasant Point and Temuka ward councillor.

“Paddy is a great mate, and we will be great mates forever,” Lyon also said.

Lyon has been a councillor for 27 years, has served four mayors, and has spent three terms as deputy mayor for both Damon Odey and Janie Annear.

“You take the wins when you can and the losses when you have too,” he said of his time on the council.

The departing councillors all spoke of the work the council’s staff did that was not recognised, with staff doing a lot of important work behind the scenes, Lyon said.

Lyon wished the new Pleasant Point and Temuka ward councillors Michelle Pye and Scott Shannon all the best for the term ahead.

Voting in the 2022 local body elections closes at noon on Saturday.