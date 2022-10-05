Cold wind and snowfall in South Canterbury

It felt like winter had returned to South Canterbury on Wednesday, with cold southerly winds and snow showers in the Canterbury High Country, and a brief snow shower in Timaru in the afternoon.

And MetService meteorologist said while the weather was expected to clear overnight, South Canterbury residents should expect to wake to a fine, but cold day on Thursday.

Residents across South Canterbury woke to snow to lower than normal levels on Wednesday morning, with the MetService’s Dan Corrigan describing the weather as “very unusual’’ for October.

At 4.45pm on Wednesday the temperature for Timaru was 6.2C, but felt like 1C, the MetService said.

Along with snow reported in the normal inland areas of South Canterbury such as Fairlie and Twizel, falls were also reported closer to Timaru in the Hadlow and Taiko areas as well as Geraldine, Orari, and Rangitata.

George Empson/Supplied Lake Takapō/Tekapo photographer George Empson captured this snowy image on Wednesday.

The snow forced the closure of several state highways, and as 4.55pm on Wednesday, all had been reopened with drivers urged to use caution on several including State Highway 8/ Fairlie to Lake Takapō/Tekapo, Fairlie to Timaru and Tarras to Ōmārama (Lindis Pass).

However, MetService has issued a road snowfall warning for SH8 to 12pm on Thursday.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view of Geraldine on Wednesday.

“Snow flurries may affect the road at times today [Wednesday] and tomorrow [Thursday] morning. In addition to snow that has already accumulated, expect a further 1 to 2 cm today and another 1 cm or so tomorrow [Thursday],” the MetService website says.

Gavin Oliver, the Timaru District Council’s Geraldine ward councillor, said the snow had been exciting.

"Who would of thought two days ago we would be waking up to this?"

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Playing in the snow in Geraldine is Isla Brown, 5, of Temuka.

Geraldine resident Aroha Stewart said about 3.8 centimetres of snow had fallen overnight, while Kerri Jopp, of Taiko, inland from Timaru, said it was “surreal” waking to about 2cm of snow after a warm afternoon on Tuesday.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Sheep on snow-covered ground along Taiko Rd near Timaru on Wednesday.

Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat owner Kaye Paardekooper said it was later in the year than usual for a decent dump of snow.

"It's quite unusual for this time of year - we've had snow in September before, but then you sometimes get snow in January as well - though nothing like this, usually just a little scattering.

"It is beautiful when it comes down, we do quite like the snow, it's just when the passes close it starts to be a bit of a problem."

Kaye Paardekooper/Supplied Snow at the Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat on Wednesday.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the sudden change in weather was because of air that has travelled from Antarctica.