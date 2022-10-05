Snowfall towards Timaru’s coastline 'more likely to happen than not', MetService say

Snow falls on a farm in the Taiko area near Timaru on Wednesday morning.

A MetService meteorologist has said snowfalls towards Timaru’s coastline are "more likely to happen than not" on Wednesday.

"It's very unusual to get snow down to sea level in October," Dan Corrigan said of the forecast after residents across South Canterbury woke to snow to lower than normal levels on Wednesday morning.

"The rain will be clearing this morning then there will be a little bit of sunshine and showers return late afternoon which will turn into snow."

However, Corrigan said there won't be a large accumulation of snow but just a couple of snow showers later in the afternoon.

Wednesday is also expected to be a gusty day with wind speeds expected to pick up throughout the day.

Along with snow reported in the normal inland areas of South Canterbury like Fairlie and Twizel, falls have also been reported closer to Timaru in the Hadlow and Taiko areas along with the Geraldine, Orari, and Rangitata.

Gavin Oliver, the Timaru District Council’s Geraldine ward councillor said it was "very much snowing" in the area.

"It has a bit more rain than it did at 6am," he said at 8.30am.

Aroha Stewart/Supplied Geraldine resident Aroha Stewart said about 3.8cms have snow had fallen overnight but âitâs not too coldâ.

"It is very exciting and from what I can see out my window there are some kids in the paddock over there making a snowman.

"Who would of thought two days ago we would be waking up to this"

Geraldine resident Aroha Stewart said about 3.8 centimetres of snow had fallen overnight but “it’s not too cold.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Playing in the snow in Geraldine is five-year-old Isla Brown from Temuka.

Kerri Jopp, of Taiko, inland from Timaru, said it was “surreal” waking to about 2cm of snow after a warm afternoon on Tuesday.

In Twizel, Julianne Grant, owner of the Twizel Four Square, said there was "a gentle snow flurry going on".

"This morning when I got in there was a strong wind but that has died down now.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Sheep on snow-covered ground along Taiko Rd near Timaru on Wednesday.

"The ground is getting more and more snow on it.

"It most definitely feels very cold here, although the store is warm and we are open and fully operational."

Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat owner Kaye Paardekooper said it was later in the year than usual for a decent dump of snow.

"It's quite unusual for this time of year - we've had snow in September before, but then you sometimes get snow in January as well - though nothing like this, usually just a little scattering."

Kaye Paardekooper/Supplied Snow at the Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat on Wednesday.

The retreat had a full house of guests, who were all checking out this morning, she said.

"We've just checked all the roads and the main roads are good, but some may leave a little earlier."

"It is beautiful when it comes down, we do quite like the snow, it's just when the passes close it starts to be a bit of a problem."

She said she'd photographed the trees in spring blossom yesterday.

Kaye Paardekooper/Supplied Snow at the Mt Cook Lakeside Retreat on Wednesday.

"We're a bit upset about our trees, I took a photo and they were covered in blossoms, but hopefully they'll come through."

All the state highways through South Canterbury are open but State Highway 8 is closed between Ōmārama and Tarras (Lindis Pass). The closure is until further notice on Wednesday morning due to heavy snow.

Waka Kotahi NZ transport Agency, on their website, advised motorists to avoid the area or delay trips if possible.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said the sudden change in weather is thanks to air that has travelled from Antarctica moving and is north across the country.

Ferris said South Canterbury can expect another day of cold temperatures with the risk of further snow for the inland areas.

Although Thursday is looking to be a fine day, Ferris said it will start with a frost and the temperatures are expected to remain cold.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Snow-covered paddocks in the Taiko-Claremont area near Timaru on Wednesday morning.

“Most of the action is today for South Canterbury,” Ferris said.

A heavy snow watch is in place for inland South Canterbury, as close to the coast as Geraldine, from 9am to midnight.

The MetService website says periods of snow are expected Wednesday and snow accumulations may approach warning criteria above about 400 metres.

MetService forecast for Aoraki/Mt Cook says snow will clear Wednesday morning to fine weather with snow showers returning in the afternoon. North-westerlies changing fresh southerly around midday.

The maximum temperature for Mt Cook on Wednesday will be 8 degree Celsius and the lowest negative 8C.

At 9am the temperature was -1C (feels like -8C).

For Timaru, rain is expected to clear Wednesday morning but showers return in the afternoon before turning to snow as south-westerly winds become strong.

Timaru’s maximum temperature is forecast to be 11C and the lowest -1C. At 9am, the temperature was 3.7C (feels like 0C).