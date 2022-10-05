New Zealand Army pays tribute to Private Tristan McQueen, RNZIR

The New Zealand Army has paid tribute to one of its soldiers Private Tristan McQueen, RNZIR, following a double fatal crash in South Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash south of Rangitata, South Canterbury, about 3.30pm on Friday at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Looker Rd.

Two people died in the crash, and a young child was flown to Christchurch Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, and has since been taken to Starship Hospital in Auckland.

The army confirmed his death on Wednesday, describing McQueen as a “hardworking fit young soldier who had a real passion for his young family”.

Acting chief of Army Brigardier Rose King said it “is with sadness” she confirmed McQueen’s death.

“Tristan enlisted into the Regular Force of the NZ Army in July 2017 as a Private in the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment,’’ she said.

“Tristan was initially posted to Victor Company, 1st Battalion, then after Corps Training in April 2018 he was posted to the 2nd/ 1st Battalion where he served the majority of his Regular Force career.

“This culminated in his posting to the Fire Support Group Platoon in 2021, recognising his skills in this area.”

McQueen received his NZ Defence Force Service Medal in 2020, she said.

McQueen left behind his partner Kate and his 19-month-old son Harvey, parents Susanna and Peter, twin brothers Finlay and Harry and his sister Courtney, she said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and unit at this difficult time.”

Funeral service details will be released once the family had confirmed their wishes, she said.