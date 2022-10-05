Waimate Spring Shears competition back with national titles on the line

Waimate Spring Shears president Warren White preparing for the competition taking place in the town on Friday and Saturday.

Top shearers from throughout New Zealand will compete for national titles at the 2022 Waimate Shears New Zealand Spring Shearing Competition.

The event, also round two of the PGG Wrightson – VetMed National Shearing Circuit, will be held on Friday and Saturday and Waimate Spring Shears president Warren White said competitor entries were looking “quite good” so far.

“There will be eight events on Friday and 10 on Saturday,” White said.

“Being part of the National Shearing Circuit, there are national titles on the line. The top shearers and wool handlers from around the country will be coming to Waimate.”

In the circuit, shearers compete for points over five rounds, starting in Alexandra in October with the fine wool section; moving to full wool hoggets in Waimate; corriedale in Christchurch in November; lambs in Rangitikei on Waitangi Day; and concluding in Pahiatua later in February with second shears.

Based on points earned through those five rounds, the circuit final is held in Masterton featuring the top 12 shearers on the eve of the Golden Shears.

White said the two “special events” in this year’s competition will be the open wool handling of cross-breeds and the open blade shearing where competitors can earn points to qualify for national shearing team competing in the world championships in Scotland next year.

Following a restricted event in 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, White said this year’s Spring Shears is “going to be great”.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Competitors in the 2021 Waimate Spring Shears.

“We’re back in business without the hassles.

“Over the two days we’ll have people coming and going. We’re expecting 500-600 people.

“There will be a bit of wool products on display like jerseys and other wool products. There’s also an explainer booth for people who want to learn more about the wool industry and shearing.”

More than 100 volunteers and the Waimate Shears committee will run the event with preparations starting six months ago.

“We arranged the sponsors, the times tables over the last six months and in the last month we gathered the sheep, prepared them and set up the stage.”

White asked the South Canterbury community to “come along and support” the free-entry competition at the South Canterbury A and P Showgrounds in Waimate.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Masterton’s Jills Angus Burney, who featured in the She Shears documentary, competes at the Waimate Spring Shears Competition in 2021.

“We do it for the community, and it will be livestreamed as well on our social media page.”

The event starts at 7am on both days and is expected to be “very busy” running as late as 9.30pm.