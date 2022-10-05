Police name Waimate District crash victim

Police have named the person who died at a private property in South Canterbury.

Police have named the man who died following a single vehicle crash at a private property in South Canterbury on Tuesday morning.

He was 77-year-old John Brent Cameron.

The crash happened about 7.35am at a private property off Back Line Rd in the Waimate District.

Another person was taken to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition following the crash, but has since be discharged.

Acting Senior Sergeant Warwick Worth, of Timaru, said Cameron was the passenger in a four-wheel drive vehicle “travelling recreationally” in the high country.

“The investigation into what happened is in its early stages,” Worth said.

“Police have spoken with a number of people and are waiting on further crash analysis.”

Cameron’s death has been referred to the coroner, and police extended their sincere condolences to his family.