Police name Waimate District crash victim
Police have named the man who died following a single vehicle crash at a private property in South Canterbury on Tuesday morning.
He was 77-year-old John Brent Cameron.
The crash happened about 7.35am at a private property off Back Line Rd in the Waimate District.
Another person was taken to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition following the crash, but has since be discharged.
Acting Senior Sergeant Warwick Worth, of Timaru, said Cameron was the passenger in a four-wheel drive vehicle “travelling recreationally” in the high country.
“The investigation into what happened is in its early stages,” Worth said.
“Police have spoken with a number of people and are waiting on further crash analysis.”
Cameron’s death has been referred to the coroner, and police extended their sincere condolences to his family.