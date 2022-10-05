Police yet to appoint new Aoraki area commander

Former long-serving Aoraki area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin retired at the end of August. The role is yet to be filled.

Police say it will another month before they are able to appoint a new area commander for the Aoraki policing district.

The role has already been vacant for more than a month, after long-serving former Aoraki area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin retired at the end of August.

At the time of his farewell, Gaskin said he had hoped to see a replacement in place before he left, but that was not to be.

Relieving Canterbury District commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus said the process to appoint Gaskin’s replacement “remains ongoing, and we are not in a position to comment further at this time”.

Malthus said police had a temporary officer acting in the role until it is filled.

“We expect it to be another month or so before a permanent person is appointed.”

According to the Police website, Inspector Peter Cooper has been appointed as acting Aoraki area commander.

Cooper is also Canterbury Rural area commander.

Gaskin was the longest serving area commander in New Zealand after being appointed to the role in 1997.