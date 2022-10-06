Mackenzie mayoral candidates will not speculate on outcome

Mackenzie’s two mayoral candidates will not be drawn on whether they think they can win the district's top job come Saturday.

Voting in the 2022 local body elections closes at midday on Saturday, and voters in the Mackenzie have two choices as they decide who will best represent them for the next three years.

Twizel-based tourism operator and entrepreneur Robin McCarthy is taking on two-term Mackenzie District councillor Anne Munro. McCarthy, a local government novice, is no stranger to the campaign trail – having contested the Christchurch mayoralty in 2019, 2013 and 2001.

It is a different race to that of 2019, when television reporter Julian Lee went up against incumbent Graham Smith. At the time, Lee explained he did not actually want the job he had only entered to show how easy it was to do so and highlight how few people were standing across the country. However, Lee failed to withdraw his name by the deadline and ended up being getting 208 votes, despite publicly saying he was “not seriously running”.

READ MORE:

* Micro filtration plant fast-tracked for Timaru as costs increase

* 'Melodramatic' estranged wife not a ‘puppet master’ who orchestrated husband’s murder, jury told

* Timaru teenager wins 13 national awards with guinea pigs



Smith won his second term as mayor by a landslide, securing 1505 votes over Lee’s 221, marking the start of his fifth term in local body politics having already served three as a councillor.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Mackenzie District Council mayoralty candidates Anne Munro, left, and Robin McCarthy.

In 2019, Munro was the second-highest polling candidate in the Opuha ward, securing 712 votes which put her behind Stuart Barwood (800 votes) and ahead of Murray Cox (490) – the other two candidates elected.

Nominated by Smith, Munro said she had spent the past few weeks making herself available for “people to come and touch base with me personally”.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Outgoing two-term Mackenzie mayor Graham Smith leaves as a five-term veteran of local body politics.

“I’ve valued the one-on-one interaction I’ve had with people. There has been some really constructive, informative conversation.”

Munro said the common themes coming through during her campaign were “frustration and annoyance at Central Government’s three waters reform” and the “desperate shortages of staff in the hospitality and tourism industry”.

Munro said she was “looking forward to Saturday and to seeing how it all plays out” but would not be drawn on whether she was confident of winning.

Munro said she planned to head south to attend a family wedding this weekend, so would not be at home when the results were released.

Twizel-based McCarthy would also not be drawn on whether he was confident of winning.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Mackenzie mayoral candidate Anne Munro said desperate staff shortages in the hospitality and tourism industry has been common complaints from voters during her time campaigning.

“It will come down to whether people want more of the same, or if they want to see some changes and if I can effect those changes.”

He said he believed the way he had approached his campaign was a good strategy.

“I came out of the starting blocks early with lots of policy, so people knew what I stood for. I believe that was a good strategy.”

He said the feedback he had received during the campaign had been that people “want an easier council to deal with” and in Twizel, “they want a Twizel mayor”.

McCarthy said he had found it easier to notice those who do not support him, than those who do.

“However, I have been surprised by the number of people who have approached me personally and expressed their support.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Robin McCarthy says he has received feedback from Twizel residents keen to see a Twizel-based mayor elected in the Mackenzie District this election.

McCarthy wished to thank all of those who had stood and also taken the time to exercise their democratic right to vote.

“I would like to thank all those candidates for standing. The calibre of the candidates is such that the District will be left in good hands.”

He said he plans to either work on Saturday, if he has a booking, or spend the day at a cafe in Twizel with friends.

“Either way, I will be waiting for the phone to ring.”

Voter turnout

As of 8pm on Wednesday, Waimate continued to lead the three South Canterbury councils with the highest voter turnout in local body elections this year, with 45.36% of those eligible to do so already having their say.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A Vote Here sign at the Timaru District Council.

Turnout is well ahead of the 2019 election, during which 39.89% had votes counted with 3 days to go. Overall, the return rate in Waimate in 2019 was 52.04%, 2016 was 49.61% and 55.04% in 2013.

Of the four wards in the district, Waimate leads with 51.73% of votes returned, Lower Waihao follows with 46.17%, Pareora-Otaio-Makikihi sits on 38.91% and Hakataramea-Waihaorunga 27.58%.

In the Timaru District, 41.47% of votes had been returned by Wednesday. That is down on the 47.70% returned at the same stage of the 2019, but slightly above 2016’s 41.26%. In 2013, 42.9% of votes were in with three days to go.

Geraldine continues to lead the district’s three wards with 48.83% of those eligible voting by Wednesday with Timaru sitting on 40.87% and Pleasant Point-Temuka on 38.65%.

The Timaru District has 34,221 eligible voters registered, and in 2019 had an overall return rate of 55.01%.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff As of 8pm on Wednesday, 41.47% of those eligible had returned votes in the Timaru District.

The Mackenzie District was just behind Timaru with 40.37% of votes returned, which is back on 2019 when 45.2% were in with three days to go. The numbers were even higher in 2016 with 54.89% and in 2013 with 50.97%.

Voters in the Opuha ward lead the district three wards with 43.82% returned by Wednesday and is followed by Tekapo ward on 41.88% and Pukaki ward with 35.67%.

Overall voter turnout in Mackenzie has dropped from 63.37% in 2013 to 60.51% in 2019. It increased in 2016, with 62.26% of votes returned.