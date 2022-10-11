More demand for Christmas support expected as families struggle to make ends meet

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury Christmas Angel Project co-ordinator Jan Hide is looking for more people to help the annual initiative

An initiative to help struggling South Canterbury families at Christmas is in need of more support, with demand expected to exceed previous years.

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury’s Christmas Angel Project, in its fourth year, helped 130 families in 2021, with donors, known as angels, each given a family to donate presents, vouchers or experiences to who would otherwise not be able to celebrate the festive season the way most do by exchanging gifts.

Christmas Angel Project co-ordinator Jan Hide said while recipient numbers were not yet known, every year the project has grown, and 2022 was expected to be no different.

The project assisted 90 families in 2020 and 53 in 2019.

READ MORE:

* Need for South Canterbury Christmas Angel project increases over three years

* Gifts for vulnerable families welcomed by South Canterbury Presbyterian Support

* Angels to make Christmas special in South Canterbury



“We are expecting demand to be high given the challenging year many have experienced,” Hide said.

“Whilst the initial family recipients were from Family Works, we extended this last year to include referrals from other social service agencies which include Plunket, Multicultural Aoraki and Arowhenua Whānau Services.’’

She said referrals were still to come in, and the organisation wanted to hear from as many as possible “so that no families get to miss out”.

“Many people have struggled this year as a result of Covid.

“However, many of the families needing support are dealing with multiple issues – not least of which is very limited incomes.”

Many were unable to work because of health issues, child care requirements and many that are employed are on low incomes, she said.

“Christmas just does not happen for many of these families – making the Christmas Angel Project so valuable.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Hide said while recipient numbers were not yet known, every year the project has grown, and 2022 was expected to be no different.

Being on such limited incomes meant many of those in need did not manage to make ends meet during the year.

“Christmas adds so much pressure as parents feel guilty at not being able to give their children what other children receive at this time of year.

“Feedback tells us of Christmas experiences that families have never had before – due to the kindness and support of the Christmas Angels.’’

Those businesses, schools, clubs, churches, or individuals wanting to become a Christmas angel are asked to register on Presbyterian Support South Canterbury’s website.

From there they will be assigned a family, who will remain confidential with a coding system used for identification.

The angel is given a profile for each family and details about what they need and want for Christmas.

They then buy the items and give them to Presbyterian Support who distribute the gifts ahead of the festive season.