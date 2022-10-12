Ōamaru man's life saved by quick-thinking wife, emergency services and 111 dispatcher

Pictured top left to right are Steve Couper, Stephen Renton, Stacey McCaw, Greg McEwan and Lisa Winders. Bottom row: Alice Havler, Hannah Cruickshank, Kayla MacDonald and Kevin Murdoch.

An Ōamaru man says he would have died if it wasn't for the quick response from his wife, the emergency services and the 111 dispatcher when he suffered a cardiac arrest in June.

Julie McEwan woke to her husband of 36 years, Greg, making a strange noise at 4am on June 14. He then became unresponsive and stopped breathing, prompting Julie to call 111 immediately..

“The emergency medical dispatcher talked me through exactly what to do, telling me to give him chest compressions until the emergency services arrived.

“They were very quick. A team of people continued compressions, administering AED (Automated External Defibrillator) shocks until they got a heart rhythm. They were amazing they never gave up,” she said.

She said the emergency team and ambulance crew continued to work on Greg at Ōamaru Hospital to intubate and stabilise him for the rescue helicopter team to take them both to Dunedin.

“The chopper guys were incredible working with the emergency team,” Julie said.

“We’re a little seaside village and all those people responded. Every single one of them saved his life. It is amazing what a well-oiled team they are.”

Speaking about his experience on Tuesday, Greg said there was a little more to the story before his wife administered CPR, she had to get him on to the floor to administer CPR effectively.

“The dispatcher on the other end told Julie to wrap me in the bedsheet below me to make it easier to drag me to the floor, and she did.

HighwayStarz Greg McEwan said his wife had to wrap him in his bedsheet to drag him onto the floor to administer CPR effectively. (File photo)

“I'm really grateful for her because I would not have been here if it wasn't for what she did. She was very prepared and had been reading up on my condition (hypertrophy cardiomyopathy or HCM) and what to do if something happened.

“My wife was as quick as she could be, and the emergency services came in seven minutes. Every minute counted.”

Emergency response coordinator at OceanaGold Macraes Mine, Stephen Renton, arrived at the scene about the same time as Hato Hone St John Ambulance.

Renton said he was just leaving for work and had switched his truck radios (including emergency services radio) on when the “All Stations, All Stations, Purple Call”, came through indicating that someone nearby was in cardiac arrest.

123RF Stephen Renton said Julie McEwan had done a great job administering CPR, but it was clear Greg needed to be shocked to get his heart going again. (File photo)

“I actually only live around the corner from Julie and Greg, so was there pretty quickly,” Renton said.

“As I was grabbing my defibrillator and trauma pack out of the back of my truck, the ambulance pulled up.

“Julie had done a great job administering CPR, but it was clear Greg needed to be shocked to get his heart going again and then onto hospital as quickly as possible.”

Julie said the irony of Greg’s cardiac arrest was he was booked in to have surgery to implant a cardioverter defibrillator on June 15, after being diagnosed with genetic heart muscle disorder HCM in 2019. The disease has caused a thickening of the walls in one of the four chambers in his heart.

“This surgery was due early February but was delayed due to Covid-19,” she said.

Stuff Greg McEwan hopes to someday meet the 111 dispatcher who picked up Julie’s call, or even talk to them over the phone.

He got the implant, after he had recovered enough, on day 17 of the 32 days he spent in hospital.

He said he is now making steady progress at home and is “incredibly grateful” to the emergency services, his wife and the medical care he received.

“They were all so good, but especially the first responders, including the guys from Fire and Emergency. To get up in the middle of the night and help us like that – we are just so lucky to have so many good first responders in Ōamaru.

“They don't get enough credit for the work they do.”

He said he hopes to someday meet the 111 dispatcher who picked up Julie’s call, or even just talk to them over the phone.

Steven Renton/Supplied Emergency response coordinator at Oceanagold Macraes Mine Stephen Renton said he had just left for work before the call to help Greg came through.

The McEwan’s believe without the 111 medical dispatcher talking Julie through CPR and then Steve arriving with his AED, Greg wouldn’t be alive today.

St John says an AED can increase a person’s survival chances by up to 44%. Without an AED, the chance of survival decreases by 10% for each minute that passes without defibrillation.

Julie McEwan is now encouraging others to sign up to learn CPR and how to use an AED, or for the St John 3 Steps for Life programme.

“The more people in our communities who know how to save a life, the more lives can be saved.”

St John says cardiac arrest remains one of the leading causes of death in New Zealand with more than 2000 people a year treated for cardiac arrest. Of those, only 25% survive hospital arrival and 11% leave hospital alive.

The organisation is on a mission to teach 10,000 people the 3 Steps for Life programme as part of its ‘Shocktober’ and ‘Restart a Heart Day’ (October 16) campaigns this month.

To help deliver on that goal, St John will hold free public training events across the country.