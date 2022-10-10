Records broken as 2022 South Island Masters Games gets underway

Pictured, from left, Patricia Hira-Creagh, Bruce Stanton, Brian Hutchison and Merv Grewar. The four have broken national records at the 2022 South Island Masters Games.

Just days into the 2022 South Island Masters Games athletes have set new national records, with one possibly breaking a world record.

Organiser Simon Carter said four national records had been broken during the indoor rowing event on Saturday, and they were waiting to confirm whether Blenheim man Brian Hutchison has also set a new world record.

Hutchison set a new New Zealand competing in the men’s 100-metre 90-94 age group lightweight category.

Carter said Christchurch trio Bruce Stanton, Patricia Hira-Creagh and Merv Grewar also set new national records. Stanton in the men’s 500m 85-89 age group lightweight category, Hira-Creagh in the women’s 100m 55-59 age group open category and Merv Grewar in the men’s 85-89 age group 100m lightweight category.

READ MORE:

* Marlborough's senior athletics team claims first Mahar Cup in 40 years

* National records fall at Southland Track Cycling Championships

* Skaters battle it out at Southern Endurance Series' tri-skate marathon

* Cyclists descend on Pleasant Point for NZ road champs



“There are records regularly broken at the Masters Games.

“Most individuals target competitions like these to break national and world records. Bruce Stanton broke his own record that he set in 2021.

“It’s exciting. I was there when the indoor rowing was happening and the emotion and pride showed by the ones who broke the record was quite emotional,” Carter said.

Carter said it was “really cool” to be a part of the celebrations after the four had broken the records and the camaraderie between all the rowers, who celebrated the wins, was “humbling”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Pictured, from left, Blair Hanifin, Riley Taylor, Izaz Kruger, Xye Doyle, Owen Martin and Rene Kempf at the start of The Coastal run on Saturday.

Stanton, 86, said he trains for a few minutes almost every day on a rowing machine at home.

“I broke it [record] last year, and I was certainly hoping I was going to break it this year,” Stanton said.

Stanton said he thought this year would be his last, but has decided to compete again next year and hopes to be able to do so until he turns 90.

“It's nice to meet up with the other competitors. They are very friendly, and It's nice to see them once a year.”

The games, which started on Friday and run through until Sunday, have around 2500 participants signed up with the bigger team events – including the netball – due to start this weekend.

Carter said the event was running smoothly.

“It's really delightful to see the competition and camaraderie between everyone.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Participants running through Caroline Bay during The Coastal run on Saturday.

Carter said the coastal marathons, held on Friday evening and Saturday morning, saw more than 300 entries.

He said he was especially pleased with the growth in the 5-kilometre corporate challenge which had over 100 entries.

“This is certainly something we want to see grow, and more businesses join in on.

“The coastal is unique. It's as competitive as you want it to be, and it can be as relaxed as you want it to be.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Jessie Reid was joined by her daughter Eleanor Reid, 4, after finishing her half-marathon run on Saturday in Timaru.

“It comes with great views and different terrain throughout the race. It provides something for everyone and the best part is anyone can do it.

“It’s one of our most beautiful and unique events.”