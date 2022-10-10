Full house at the opening of the new Catholic Church at Pleasant Point

The new Pleasant Point Catholic Church opened on Saturday, and it was a full house with people standing outside for the service.

There were too many people to fit into the pews for the opening of St Mary’s Church, in Pleasant Point, as the community filled the new building.

Parishioners in the town have not been able to attend mass in their church for 10 years, after the original church, opened in 1889, was damaged in the 2011 Canterbury Earthquake and closed.

It was demolished in July 2021 to make way for the new church, which was officially consecrated on Saturday with a dedication service.

The community has been celebrating mass in the church’s Kerry Hall since 2011.

Catholic Diocese of Christchurch bishop’s pastoral office director Mike Stopforth said it was great the community had an official base for mass again.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Reverend Francis Joseph, left, Bishop Michael Gielen and Reverend Christopher Friel during the opening service of the new Catholic Church at Pleasant Point on Saturday.

“There has been a huge effort from the local community to get this project finished and to this point,” he said.

“It is a huge milestone for the community and the diocese.”

The Pleasant Point church is the third the Catholic Diocese of Christchurch has rebuilt after the 2011 Canterbury Earthquake.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Every pew was full on Saturday during the opening of church.

It is able to seat up to 60 people.

“Pleasant Point is a small church, so it is appropriate for the size of the community,” he said.

St Mary’s Church build chairman Dave Attwood was thrilled to see the build come to fruition.

“It was an absolute honour to be involved in the process of building such a beautiful church built for the future and the glory of God,” he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Bishop Michael Gielen during the opening service.

Multiple features of the previous church were installed in the new building, including three stained-glass windows, the altar, the tabernacle, and pews.

“It is part of tradition to include aspects of the old church into the new one, not building materials, apart from, in this case, the stained windows,” Stopforth said.

“Some members of the community repaired, cleaned up, and re-strained the pews, so they have a new lease of life.”

The Pleasant Point Church is part of the Opihi-St Mary Mackillop Parish which includes churches in Geraldine, Temuka and Pleasant Point, and overseen by parish priest Rev Francis “Jolly” Joseph.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Parish priests from around the district attended the dedication of the church on Satruday.

At Saturday’s service he was accompanied by two former parish priests, as well as Bishop of Christchurch, bishop Michael Gielen, and Holy Family Parish priest Rev Christopher Friel.

“We are just so pleased to have this church operational for the community of Pleasant Point, and it has been a big community effort to get here, so to have a big turnout at the opening was very special,” Stopforth said.

The original church, a Historic Place Category 2 heritage building, cost £750 to build, and the tower, church bells and clock were added later.

Pleasant Point’s first mass was held in 1885 at the Railway Hotel, later parishioners worshipped at the school on Harris St, before land was donated to the church.

The new church is build on the same grounds as the original, as the relationship between St Joseph’s Primary School and the church was important, Stopforth said.