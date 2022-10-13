Waimate doctors condemn proposed $350m plant

An image from a SIRRL brochure which shows how the plant may look when completed.

Five doctors in the Waimate District are standing together against a controversial proposal to build a $350 million waste-to-energy plant in the district, but the company behind it says advanced technology will combat most of their concerns.

A letter written by Dr Crispin Langston, and signed by the four other regular GPs who practice in Waimate – Dr Sarah Creegan, Dr Margaret Larder, Dr Steve Fish and Dr Neil Lockley, outlines concerns about the risk to the health of those living near the plant and that of a fire breaking out.

South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL) wants to build the plant on a 15-hectare site near Glenavy and lodged resource consent applications with Environment Canterbury (ECan) and Waimate District Council (WDC) in September.

In the letter, the doctors say, having considered various claims about the proposed plant, they feel “issues of risk to health have not been fully recognised.”

Langston’s immediate concern, should the plant be constructed, is for the town of Glenavy and its school just 2.5 kilometres south of the site.

“The northeaster is the prevailing wind in the area, and that will take all the toxins and pollution from the plant straight over Glenavy.

“The long term concern are the dioxins produced by the plant, which are very resistant and do not break down easily, and they accumulate.”

Langston said dioxins (a group of 3 main families including dioxin, furans and polychlorinated biphenyls or PCBs) are considered to include the most toxic synthetic chemicals known, and they are always produced in burning of municipal and hospital waste.

“They cause cancer, birth defects and immune damage.”

Stu Piddington/Stuff Waimate’s Steve Fish is one of the doctors who have signed the letter written by Dr Crispin Langston outlining concerns about the waste-to-energy plant. (File photo)

Langston said they need to stand together and make it clear to the district council, ECan and the Government they will “fight against this waste-to-poisons plant for the sake of future generations”.

He hopes the letter will make the residents aware of the dangers the plant poses and hopes they will take action by signing the petition started by the group opposing the plant, Why Waste Waimate.

“They are proposing to incinerate a lot of toxic waste, these sites do not work, and the technology is out of date,” Langston said.

SIRRL director Paul Taylor said energy-from-waste plants have been operating globally, particularly in Northern Europe, for a number of decades and innovation means they now use highly advanced and proven technology which will answer a number of concerns the GPs have raised.

“This is the advanced technology that Project Kea will use, and experts, research and experience has convinced SIRRL that this makes the proposed Waimate plant clean and beneficial enough to operate safely in Aotearoa to combat our enormous waste challenges.”

Taylor said any Project Kea facility emissions will be “substantially below” the current Resource Management Act (RMA) legislation requirements and, significantly, will operate at a level below the more stringent international standards.

Supplied The location of South Island Resource Recovery Limited’s waste-to-energy plant 2.5 kilometres north of Glenavy.

Langston said SIRRL plans to hold 42,000 tons of waste on site and a 500-1000 ton plastics fire could release 1-2kg of dioxin.

He addresses the possibility of a storage fire, something he describes as a surprisingly common complication of such operations, which could result in “catastrophic levels of all these gases, plus very dangerous dioxins”.

However, Taylor said the plant would use “sophisticated and approved fire and accident safety technology, including a secondary back-up system”. Which would allow for “real time 24/7 monitoring of air quality”, which the public will be able to view via a mobile phone app.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Dr Crispin Langston said based on current information he would describe the proposal as a “waste-to-poisons” plant. (File photo)

Langston said based on information available, most of it coming from the SIRRL’s resource consent application, the project would be best described as a “waste-to-poisons” plant.

“It is not disputed that there will be toxic by-products and secondary health concerns arising from discharges to air, toxic ash and effects due to increased heavy road traffic.

“What remains unclear, even within the application for consent, is the true level of these dangers.

“The actual burden of toxic accumulation within the atmosphere will be affected by the geographical and weather situation for Waimate.

“Discharges to air are presumed to be subject to rapid dilution and dispersal, often to higher levels. However, anyone living here will be aware that local atmospheric inversion layers, plus the prevailing onshore breeze, mean that we often see fog over the town, smog in the winter, heavy pollen deposition in spring and extensive, dense collections of trapped smoke from burn-offs in the autumn.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff SIRRL Director Paul Taylor said they would like to sit down with the group of GPs to better understand their concerns.

Langston said the rubbish burning plant will operate 24/7, 365 days a year.

“This means that, even if discharges are at ‘acceptable’ levels, there may well be higher accumulation of toxins over the area.

“Waimate has seen huge improvement and progress in recent years, becoming an even more desirable place to live and work.

“This plant is likely to reverse that feeling, with those that can leaving town, house prices falling and local businesses suffering.”

He said to produce the amount of electricity (30 megawatts) the company aims to, waste will have to be imported from all around New Zealand and even overseas.

“The trucks coming in will only increase pollution. They [SIRRL] were turned down everywhere else and only came to Waimate thinking we’ll be a pushover.

“[Waste-to-energy] plants like these are going out of favour all around the world.

“Nobody wants Waimate to turn into a rubbish dump in New Zealand.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff SIRRL director Paul Taylor (pictured) said they are in the final stages of confirming dates for information meetings in Waimate.

Taylor said they are in the final stages of confirming dates for information meetings in Waimate to be held before Christmas.

“We would like to sit down with the group of GPs to better understand their concerns and discuss these with a clear understanding and respect for each parties’ views,” Taylor said.

“We also look forward to being able to discuss this and other issues with the community at the local information sessions.”

The Why Waste Waimate community meeting will be held at the Glenavy Hall on Thursday at 7pm.