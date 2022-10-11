Person taken to Timaru Hospital following Tuesday morning crash

St John spokesperson Gerard Campbell said they were notified of the incident at 7.34am, sending one ambulance. (File photo)

A person has been taken to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition following a single vehicle crash on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson Jill Higgison said fire crews from Timaru and Washdyke attended the car crash on Brockley Rd, Claremont at 7.31am.

Higgison said, on arrival, one vehicle was off the road, no one was trapped, and the two crews assisted on the scene.

St John spokesperson Gerard Campbell said they sent one ambulance.

“One patient was taken to Timaru Hospital in a moderate condition,” Campbell.

A police spokesperson said they had “no reports of blockage or injury.”