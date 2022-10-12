Timaru District's median house price beats 30-year record set in February

A Real Estate Institute of New Zealand monthly property report reveals the median house price in the Timaru District was $530,000 for September 2022.

A shortage of houses is being blamed for keeping prices high in Timaru as a new record median price was set for the district in September.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) monthly property report revealed on Wednesday that the median house price in the Timaru District was now $530,000 for September 2022 ($455,000 Sept 2021) with the previous record - $508,000 - set in February 2022 which had been the highest median price since records began in 1992.

However, since February, the Timaru District median price had fallen and was $450,000 in August.

There were 41 house sales in the Timaru District in September 2022, compared to 56 in August 2022, and 57 in September 2021.

REINZ ambassador for Timaru, Julian Blanchard, said the 32 properties sold in the urban area in September 2022, with a median price of $555,000, is “significantly higher than what it's been over the last few months”.

“We saw number of higher-priced property sales during the month, but it does show that prices are still holding strong here in the region despite what people who are not involved in the industry have been telling us.”

However, Blanchard said the 32 properties sold during the month is a lower number than normal with 40 median days to sell.

“Normally we would have 40 to 60 homes sold in the month,” He said.

“It just shows we don’t have enough houses on the market in Timaru and that’s why prices are remaining strong.

“There are lots of people wanting to buy houses in Timaru, and we just don’t have enough for them and there’s good competition for properties.”

The Waimate District’s median house prices dropped back to $350,000 in September 2022, compared to $515,000 in August 2022 and $410,000 in September 2021. Eight homes were sold in the district in September 2022 compared to 11 in August 2022 and nine in September 2021.

There were no September figures available for the Mackenzie district.

REINZ chief executive officer Jen Baird said Canterbury’s median price increased by 2.8% annually to $676,000 in September, with Kaikōura ($785,000) and Timaru district ($530,000) setting new median records.

“Market activity was steady in September, but a feeling of uncertainty among buyers and vendors lingers – influenced by business challenges, rising interest rates, and the economy generally,” Baird said.

“Buyers still fear overpaying. First home buyers and owner occupiers were the most active buyer pools.

“Employment opportunities in the Canterbury region are increasing, as is construction – enticing people to move to the region.

“Cantabrian salespeople say they expect momentum to carry through to Christmas. Several sections settled in September without issue, showing that people remain committed to building new properties and progressing with lifestyle changes.”