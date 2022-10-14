Retailers expand offerings in central Timaru

Karen Smith is pleased with the positive community feedback on the Stompz redevelopment.

Two central Timaru retailers are backing their bricks and mortar operations – expanding their offerings after identifying what they say are gaps in the market.

Footwear retailer Karen Smith owns four stores across Timaru, with her husband Nathan, and has decided to diversify one – adding women’s fashion to the mix.

Smith said she has always said “shoes always finish an outfit”, now she can help shoppers create the entire outfit, launching a range of clothing at her Stompz store on Stafford St.

Smith said they had moved their mens range of footwear into their neighbouring JWalk store, to make more space for clothing in the Stompz store.

She said the change had been scary, but feedback from the community “has made the sleepless nights worth it”.

“We thought there was an opportunity to help keep shopping local ... There will be brands that locals will recognise, but we have also introduced some new brands to Timaru,” Smith said.

Developing the stores during the post-Covid fatigue period, when some businesses were shutting down was also a bit scary, she said

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Stompz owner Karen Smith said there had been a few sleepless nights during the redevelopment.

“I thought, are we mad for doing this now?

“There were definitely some sleepless nights.”

New brands such as X.Lab, designed and made in New Zealand, and Drefbyd, designed and made in Australia, will feature in the store, “as well as brands Timaru shoppers love”, she said.

Nearby retailer Sophie Preen is also expanding her offering with plans to open a new store in the building left vacant when Evolv closed after the company which owned it, Camerons Clothing Limited, went into liquidation earlier this year.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Sophie Preen is excited about opening her new store, Hello Cyril, which is expected to open later this month.

Preen said they hoped to open Hello Cyril, which is near her family-owned Miss Timaru and Preen stores on Stafford St, later this month.

Preen said she was excited about the new store, a move which had come due to the amount of stock her other two stores were carrying having picked up some brands when Evolv and Cameron’s closed down.

The new store will focus on fashion and will feature brands including Foxwood, Coop and Leoni, she said.

Preen said online sales account for a big part of their business, but she hopes the new store will help bring people back into the CBD.

She said it is great to see all the new clothing stores filling up Timaru’s main street again.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Sophie Preen outside her new store Hello Cyril, which is expected to open on Stafford St later this month.

“Hopefully Stafford St can be back to its old ways, before Covid, with shops full,” she said.

In early September, New Zealand surf shop, Backdoor opened a store on Stafford St – its fourth in the South Island.