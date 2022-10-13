Mt Cook Alpine Salmon plans NZ's first land-based salmon farm in Twizel region

Spectacular scenic footage of Mt Cook Alpine Salmon's operations in the Mackenzie and Waitaki districts.

New Zealand's first sustainable "land-based salmon farm" could be built near Twizel with news on Thursday of $6.7 million in backing for the development from the Government.

The Mt Cook Alpine Salmon prototype is in the early stages of development and has received backing from the Ministry for Primary Industries’ (MPI) Sustainable Food and Fibre Futures (SFF Futures) fund which confirmed the $6.7m input over six years to the $16.7m project, which was officially launched in Twizel.

Steve Penno, MPI’s director of investment programmes says that internationally, there are over 70 land-based salmon projects either in their planning stage, under construction, or already in operation.

“Mt Cook Alpine Salmon already has international expertise in building land-based salmon farms within its aquaculture division, and will harness this knowledge. They’ll also consult with global experts to design the advanced water management system.”

Penno says the project would lead to new job opportunities in Twizel and although the location of the farm had yet to be determined, it would be within either the Mackenzie or Waitaki Districts.

“This new salmon farming approach could lead to significant employment and professional career opportunities in both aquaculture and applied technologies, in a remote part of the country."

Oceans and Fisheries Minister David Parker attended the launch and visited the freshwater salmon farms to hear about the company's plans for building the prototype.

SUPPLIED A concept illustration of Mt Cook Alpine Salmon's land-based farm.

“Demand for healthy, sustainably produced aquaculture products continues to grow, and land-based salmon farming will enable New Zealand to boost the supply of this high-quality, high-value product,” Penno said, adding the project aligns with the Government’s aquaculture strategy, which outlines a sustainable growth pathway to an additional $3 billion in annual revenue.

“Land-based aquaculture is a key pillar of the aquaculture strategy, which relies on innovation across the aquaculture sector.

“This project is an excellent example of smart thinking to explore what land-based farming could look like for New Zealand, based on next generation salmon farming techniques.”

Mt Cook Alpine Salmon chief executive David Cole says the plan is to create a sustainable 1000 metric tonne hybrid structure that will use a part flow-through system to emulate the unique conditions of the glacial-fed canals. The facility will be designed to optimise energy use through gravity-fed water and integrating renewable and low-energy solutions.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Feeding the fish at Mt Cook Alpine Salmon’s (MCAS) Ruataniwha farm near Twizel on Thursday are, from left, Brian Blanchard (director of Aquaculture), David Parker (Minister of Oceans and Fisheries), David Cole (MCAS chief executive), Dan Bolger (deputy director-general Fisheries NZ) and Sir Bill English (MCAS board chairman).

“This differs from the recirculated water systems used by most overseas land-based farms," Cole says.

“The design will capture waste, control the flows better to suit the fish, and provide a stable, ideal growing environment. Being land-based, it has the opportunity to deliver greater automation and monitoring systems in an all-weather working environment.

“The nutrients from the salmon operation will be collected to support an aquaponics crop, taking a circular approach and generating value from a zero-value waste stream. This will link to a wetland area that would further purify the water.”

Cole acknowledged "there are always risks associated with innovative projects like this and Government support helps cushion this risk and accelerate outcomes".

Supplied A Mt Cook Alpine Salmon freshwater king salmon farm on the hydro canals in the Mackenzie District. (File photo)

"This co-funding enables us to expand our production capacity through a new way of farming that has the potential to be a game-changer for the company and the aquaculture sector in New Zealand.”

Other initiatives that will be explored through the partnership include new best practice processing standards for ready-to-eat salmon, and trialling the commercial viability of sockeye salmon, which is usually seasonal and generally only available as wild-caught.

Mt Cook Alpine Salmon board chairman, Sir Bill English, said company had pioneered salmon farming in the hydro-canals in 1992.

"It is very fitting that it will continue to lead the way with this innovative approach to a land-based farm," says Sir Bill.

"A successful pilot will see the opportunity to scale up and to later replicate the proven concept, with huge potential overseas."

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff The Mt Cook Alpine Salmon factory in Timaru. (File photo)

Mt Cook Alpine Salmon is the leading producer of freshwater king salmon in New Zealand and exports over 60% of its production to markets around the world.

The company operates five salmon farms in the unique glacier-fed hydro-canals that run through the Mackenzie and Waitaki districts.

It owns two hatcheries (and has shares in a third), a large primary processing plant in Timaru and a secondary processing plant in Christchurch.

The company more than 240 people across Christchurch, Timaru, Queenstown and Twizel – where it is the largest employer.