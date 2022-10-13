Many historic items on display at South Canterbury's first military fair

Michael Sugrue, left, and Malcolm Brady prepare for Saturday’s South Canterbury Military Fair to be held at the Phar Lap Raceway.

A deception used by the English for the German Battalion during World War II will be one of many historic military memorabilia on display at the region’s first fair of its kind.

The South Canterbury Military Fair will be held at the Phar Lap Raceway on Saturday, and will feature items for sale, and on display, many of which until now had been in people’s private collections, an event organiser says.

Malcolm Brady, one of the organisers and a military collector, understood it was the first time South Canterbury had hosted a military fair.

“It all started because there used to be a big fair in Christchurch, but it was canned during Covid, and it hasn’t started up again,” Brady said.

“It will be a great event for people who want to see some rare things that have never been seen in museums, some people will have some really interesting things for display and for sale, and they will be happy to explain the items to people.”

An item on display at the fair that Brady is excited about is a dummy called a ‘Rupert’.

“The English name for them is Rupert and the Americans called them Oscars. They worked as a brilliant deception by the English for the German Battalion,” he said.

“They dropped the Ruperts out of the aircraft and a few brave men went with them with grammar phones playing the sounds of gunshots, so other soldiers could land safely away from the Germans.

“I believe that only one man that did that made it out alive”.

Brady said alongside war memorabilia, people will wear historical outfits, and will be happy to provide the public with the backstory of them.

Another interesting item will be a convalescent uniform otherwise known as convalescent blues, which he has borrowed from a fellow military collector in Timaru for the event.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Malcolm Brady in a convalescent uniform from the Crimean War, which was worn, so the public weren't distressed looking at injured soldiers. Brady does have two legs and is showcasing where the uniform will be worn.

“It’s probably the rarest uniform I have come across, there aren’t that many around from the Crimean war,” he said.

“They came about because during the Crimean War (1853-1856) the public was distressed seeing injuries of men in the war when they would get time out of the hospital,” Brady said.

“It was Queen Victoria who designed the uniform.

“They are also known as the Convalescent Blues which is one of the origins of the saying ‘I’m feeling blue’ comes from.”

Brady said the most exciting thing about the fair is the opportunity for people to buy historical memorabilia.

“A lot of it is done behind closed doors, as you have to be a member of the associations to be able to attend auctions,” he said.

“It is amazing what kind of stuff people have in their private collections.”

There will be about 20 stalls and 10 exhibits, “with something there for everyone” he said.

The fair will run from 9am and 4pm.