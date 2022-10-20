Retired South Canterbury watchmaker's long-time restoration project

Retired watchmaker Tony Wood has been restoring the almost 100-year-old Pleasant Point Church clock in his spare time for almost two decades.

Time has been ticking on the restoration of an almost 100-year-old Pleasant Point landmark, with missing parts being sought for the project’s completion.

The working mechanisms of the Pleasant Point’s St Mary’s Church clock are believed to have been removed from the tower of the now demolished church at least 30 years ago, while its three faces were taken off following the Canterbury Earthquakes in 2011.

For the past almost two decades, the mechanisms have been sitting in retired South Canterbury watchmaker Tony Wood’s garage, followed by the clock faces after the earthquakes, where he has been slowly getting it back in working order.

However, Wood said finding parts to replace lost parts of the clock have proven difficult to find.

“The mechanism is almost repaired apart from the wheels [gears] and the pinion wheel, which I am still trying to source the parts for, which I hope I can find, so I don’t have to make them, as that will take a lot of time,” he said.

The clock mechanism arrived on a trailer to his home, and while he did not know the exact number of years he has had it, he believes it was when the clock changed systems to an electric motor.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Retired watchmaker Tony Wood has been working on restoring the Pleasant Point Church clock but is looking for some missing parts.

He believes he was given the clock to repair by the Levels County Council or the Strathallan County Council.

The Levels County Council was disestablished in 1974 when it amalgamated with the Geraldine County to form the Strathallan County.

This was then disestablished in 1989 when South Canterbury's elected councils went from seven to three and the Timaru District Council emerged from the amalgamation of the Timaru City, Strathallan county, Geraldine and Temuka borough councils.

“I was asked by the museum on behalf of the Levels or the Strathallan County Council to repair the clock. I am not sure which one it is now, but my job was to put it together,” he said.

Wood said he understood before it was passed to him by the Pleasant Point Museum, on behalf of the council, until the shed it was in at the golf course for a number of years flooded.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The mostly-restored old Pleasant Point Church clock.

While he could not be sure how many years ago this was, he believes it could be between 20 to 30 years.

The three clock faces and the mechanisms fit into his garage, where he has made a purpose-built platform on wheels, so he can move it around, he said.

“I have cleaned it all up and put it back together,” he said.

“I am doing it all voluntarily, but I am not sure what is going to happen to it once it is all done.”

Wood said he knows a bit of the history of the clock, thanks to his son reaching out to a horologist in England.

John Bisset The St Mary's Church in Pleasant Point following the September Christchurch Earthquake in 2010 before the clock face was removed.

The horologist said the clock was designed by Henry Sainsbury, a clockmaker in England, Wood said.

The clock was put in the church tower in September 1913, after it had arrived from "the old country," England.

It was started in April 1914 by then Prime Minister William Massey.

In an article from The Timaru Herald on April 1, 1914, the chairman of the Town Board and Town Clock Committee said the town had waited a long time for the clock and for a distinguished person to start it.

It cost about £300 and was made by Mr AB Ghys, of Temuka.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The new Catholic Church at Pleasant Point during its dedication service last Saturday.

St Mary’s Church which was built in 1889 was rebuilt, and reopened, earlier this month.

The Pleasant Point church is the third the Catholic Diocese of Christchurch has rebuilt after the 2011 Canterbury Earthquake.

Multiple features of the previous church were installed in the new building, including three stained-glass windows, the altar, the tabernacle, and pews.

It is able to seat up to 60 people.

Following the opening of the church last week, Catholic Diocese of Christchurch bishop’s pastoral office director Mike Stopforth said there were no plans to install a clock or bell tower on the new building, at this stage.

Wood was also unaware of what would happen to the clock once the restoration was complete.