Timaru's airport wins industry award for innovation during resealing project

Timaru’s airport was a winner at the airport industry awards for its innovation and planning during the runway reseal project. (File photo)

A partial runway resealing project at Timaru’s Richard Pearse Airport has won an award for the contract’s innovations and variations.

Timaru District Council and Downer New Zealand were jointly awarded the small airport infrastructure award for 2021 work on the runway at the New Zealand Airport Awards at Ohakea Airbase.

Project manager, Matthew Sisson accepted the award on behalf of the council with Andrew Dyson representing Downer.

Sisson said he was proud that they were able to reuse material to extend a nearby cycle trail and ensure they didn’t end up in a landfill.

READ MORE:

* Timaru Richard Pearse Airport runway gets reseal

* Poppy Flight touches down in Timaru

* Rangitata and Timaru on New Zealand-wide Anzac Poppy flight relay



The project was also delivered on budget despite challenges from the weather.

“We thought outside the box and used the runway millings for the new taxiways for the smaller aircraft, and were able to donate enough asphalt millings to extend the Washdyke to Pleasant Point cycle trail by another 3.2km,” Sisson said.

New Zealand Airports Association chief executive, Kevin Ward said he was impressed with the innovation from the group and being able to use the material in another community project.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru's Richard Pearse Airport in 2020 before the reseal project began.

“The innovations and variations which enabled the reuse of the runway millings to add additional taxiways and apron areas, not to mention contributing to a local cycle trail, added significant value,” Ward said.

“Excellent levels of planning and collaboration were evident between the airport and contractor Downer – including minute-by-minute plans for the runway works.”