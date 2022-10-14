Man who created false farm job to abduct woman for sex jailed

Glenn Aliat McMillan was jailed for nearly four years when sentenced in the Timaru Courthouse after being found guilty of abducting a woman for the purpose of sexual connection.

A Canterbury man has been jailed after he spent months building a false farm job scenario online before abducting a young German woman for the purposes of sexual connection.

Glenn Aliat McMillan, 34, who had been found guilty by a jury in the Timaru District Court in June, was jailed for 3 years and 10 months at his sentencing by Judge Kevin Phillips.

McMillan, who has maintained his innocence throughout, was told by Judge Phillips that the jury’s unanimous verdict had rejected his version, describing his actions as “fraudulent” and “deceitful”.

Judge Phillips said the jury’s verdict “made it very clear ... that you had detained her intentionally and unlawfully, any consent had been obtained by your fraud, so it could not be said to be true consent, and you knew that it was not true consent, and you intended to have sexual relation with her.”

The woman, after arriving in New Zealand, had put a post on a social media site’s farming page, seeking work.

“You made contact with her, and without any shadow of a doubt, you held yourself out as owning a farm outside Ashburton with cows, pet sheep and dogs.

“Upon that property you said you did everything and that she could help you out.

“That first contact resulted in a number of messages over the next few months.”

But Judge Phillips said there was no employment.

“...you had no authority to employ any person, you were a part-time relief worker, and you did not require assistance.”

The 6pm-10.30pm abduction occurred on March 1, 2019, when McMillan picked the woman up from Christchurch Airport and drove her south towards the farm in the Ashburton area. On the way McMillan told the woman “that the cows had dried up and there was no work”.

“You suggested that she would sleep in your bed with you, asking her if she was comfortable with that; with her response being that she had friends who could come and pick her up.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff Judge Kevin Phillips said Glenn Aliat McMillan's actions were “fraudulent” and “deceitful” when he jailed him for three years and 10 months over the abduction of a young German woman for the purposes of sexual connection. (File photo)

McMillan then stopped at an area called Digby’s Bridge where there is no cellphone coverage.

“You then asked her to have sex with you which she declined. You persisted. You offered to pay her $500 for sex, she declined.

“She was fearful, and she tried to use her phone to make contact with the people she knew. You responded by grabbing the phone off her, using force to do so.

“She then tried to get out of the car in this lay-by near the river. You grabbed her by her arms and shoulders and pulled her back into the vehicle.

“She managed to escape, and she ran, and she hid, finally she got picked up and taken to a place of safety.”

Judge Phillips said woman had only got willingly into the car because of McMillan’s deceit and fraud.

“She considered she was travelling to this farm, she would be staying on the farm and working for you.

“She only went into that vehicle with you because of the employment offer you had made which was wrong and based on a fraudulent proposition.”

Judge Phillips said the costs to the woman were both mental and financial. She had had to leave NZ because of McMillan’s actions, having to cancel and renew airfares while there are costs for medical treatment for her mental health issues that have arisen.

“She suffers from nightmares, flashbacks, high levels of anxiety. She cannot go out into crowds, had to leave university because of her fears. She is staying at home secreting herself away.

“She tells me her self-confidence has been permanently damaged and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and a depressive illness.”

Judge Phillips rejected McMillan’s claim he had not been heard during the trial, saying he had given evidence which was rejected by the jury.

“You say that the offending occurred because of your traumatic childhood and upbringing. Whilst that has an effect on your life in general terms, it does not seem to me to be a connection between your childhood and this particular charge.

“I see that premeditation was of a major extent over a period of months and the aim was to have this woman in your vehicle subject to your demands as a result.

“Premeditation is a major aggravating factor, as is the victim's vulnerability.

“She was entirely vulnerable - clearly vulnerable from the moment she did the post on the farmer’s Facebook page and would have been known by you to be vulnerable in my view.”

Judge Phillips’ sentencing starting point was four years and six months, uplifted by a month for other offending and then allowed a 15% discount “for all of those misfortunes and sadness that have perpetuated throughout your life”.