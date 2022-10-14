Votes cast across South Canterbury nudged past 50%

Mayors for South Canterbury’s districts for the next three years are, from left, Nigel Bowen (Timaru), Anne Munro (Mackenzie) and Craig Rowley (Waimate).

Final election results have confirmed more than 21,000 people eligible to do so did not vote in the 2022 local body elections across South Canterbury.

Official results declared on Thursday night show Mackenzie topped voter returns, with a 54.56% turnout which equated to 1853 votes cast. Waimate was next on 53.2% (2993 votes) and then Timaru on 49.22% (16,845) for a total of 21,691.

Working on the declared total 43,243 eligible voters for the districts, the number show 21,552 voters did not respond. That equates to 49.83%, and they were spread 17,376 (Timaru), 2633 (Waimate) and 1543 (Mackenzie).

However, the turnout is considerably ahead of the New Zealand-wide total which saw just 36% vote as of Saturday. That could rise to 39% once special voting tallies are confirmed.

READ MORE:

* South Canterbury voters opt for the status quo with two incumbents elected

* Timaru elects Nigel Bowen as mayor for second term



The only changes to the overall results in South Canterbury on Thursday night were minor adjustments in totals from the preliminary results issued on October 8.

Final results, with preliminary results in brackets, were:

WAIMATE

Mayoralty: Craig Rowley 1680 (1628), Rick Stevens 1274 (1233).

Lower Waihao Ward: (one seat): Lisa Small 230 (225), Bruce Murphy 80 (79).

Waimate Ward: (four seats): Sharyn Cain 1242 (1199), Peter Collins 1033 (1000), Rick Stevens 979 (944), John Begg 926 (889), Peter David Paterson 751 (725), Fabia Fox 750 (718), Sarah Huggins 610 (590), Julie Dee 467 (438), Tom Williams 199 (194), Jonathan Charles Bird 183 (179).

Hakataramea-Waihaorunga Ward: Colin Pankhurst elected unopposed.

Pareora-Otaio-Makikihi Ward: Sandy McElwee and Tom O’Connor elected unopposed.

TIMARU

Mayoralty: Nigel Bowen 11,875 (11,787), Stu Piddington 4499 (4460).

Geraldine Ward: (one seat): Gavin Peter Oliver 1224 (1216), Wayne O’Donnell 749 (744), Jan Finlayson 488 (485).

Timaru Ward: (six seats): Stu Piddington 6201 (6153), Stacey Scott 6143 (6090), Peter Burt 6018 (5983), Owen Jackson 5842 (5801), Allan Booth 5242 (5204), Sally Parker 5058 (5016), Barbara Gilchrist 4543 (4502), Stu Jackson 3867 (3838), Peter George Bennett 3187 (3170), Tony Bunting 2940 (2918), Christine Crosbie 2463 (2436), Troy Titheridge 2351 (2326), Daniel Talbot 2296 (2279), Michael Clarkson 1051 (1042), Shane Wilson 712 (708).

Pleasant Point-Temuka Ward: Michelle Pye and Shannon Scott elected unopposed.

Pleasant Point Community Board: (five seats): Ross Munro 782 (775), Raewyn Hessell 587 (586), Anna Lyon 585 (579), Michael Thomas 580 (578), Kathy Wilkins 556 (552), Anne Lemmens 536 (531), Gavin Smith 519 (515), Sarah Denton 502 (497).

Temuka Community Board: (five seats): Charles Scarbrook 1355 (1347), Ali Talbot 1255 (1248), Aimee Baird 1182 (1178), Nicola Nimo 1036 (1032), Gaye Broker 1020 (1015), Stephanie McCullough 989 (986), Tracey Jackson 653 (647), Scarlett Stott 495 (492).

Geraldine Community Board: Dan Cummings, Nicky Donkers, Jo Hewson, Ross R MacLeod, McGregor Simpson and Rosie Woods elected unopposed.

MACKENZIE

Mayoralty: Anne Munro 1510 (1483), Robin McCarthy 333 (329).

Pukaki Ward: (three seats): Kerry Athol Bellringer 437 (428), Karen Morgan 411 (405), Scott Aronsen 361 (356), Zhivannah Cole 307 (301), Mark Sanders 235 (230), Mark Frear 134 (130).

Opuha Ward: (three seats): Phillipa Guerin 797 (785), Rit Fisher 711 (701), Murray Cox 689 (678), Cameron Garner 218 (214).

Tekapo Ward: Matt Murphy elected unopposed.

Fairlie Community Board: (four seats): Damon Smith 718 (706), Angel Habraken 605 (597), Kieran Guiney 507 (500), Holly Lane 463 (454), Charlotte Taylor 437 (431), Jodi Payne 363 (360), Simon Abbott 224 (216), Mark Eades 50 (50).

Tekapo Community Board: (four seats): Sharron Binns, Steve Howes, Caroll Simcox.

Twizel Community Board: Tracey Gunn, Tony Hodges, Mary Murdoch and Jan Spriggs elected unopposed.