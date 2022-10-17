Brown Buttabean urging South Canterbrians to help fill 2023 census collector vacancies

Dave “Brown Buttabean” Letele has teamed up with a recruitment company in putting the call out to help fill 77 jobs in South Canterbury for the 2023 Census.

New Zealand’s local hero of the year is urging South Cantabrians to help fill job vacancies for the 2023 census starting in late January.

Dave “Brown Buttabean” Letele has teamed up with Persolkelly Recruitment and is putting the call out to help fill 77 jobs in South Canterbury for a role he says “gives back and gets you fit.”

“If we want change in our communities we first have to be seen and heard – and helping deliver the census is a great way to make sure your friends, whānau and neighbours are all counted,” Letele, in a media release, said.

“Think of it as a 5 to 10 week challenge where you’re getting paid to walk and meet new people, how awesome is that.”

He said, as well as a “great way to do your bit for your community”, the job is also the perfect way to get fit, make money over the summer months and be involved in the neighbourhood you live in.

Letele, who has seen the power of the community in action daily at his BBM Motivation programme, was compelled to get involved, encouraging Kiwis to do their bit and apply to be a census collector.

He hopes people across the country will jump on board to ensure that everybody in their community is counted in “this important snapshot of life in Aotearoa.”

Wendy Hewson, general manager of the recruitment company said it was a project they were “proud to be a part of.”

“It’s special to be part of the 2023 Census – the jobs we’re filling provide an amazing opportunity for Kiwis to create a better understanding of their local community, the people in it and their needs,” Hewson said.

“And at the end of the day, being counted in the census could be the difference between getting the resources you, your family, your friends, or your neighbours need – or not.

“Think about a six-month-old baby, if that child isn’t counted in the census it can’t be factored into the planning of schools, healthcare, playgrounds and more in its community for the next five years – that’s a long time to not be counted and represented in the data informing decisions about your community.”

Persolkelly and Mana Recruitment are seeking to appoint approximately 3500 people nationwide for the collection effort.

From February 2023, census collectors will be working in communities to ensure whānau get counted in the nationwide survey that happens once every five years.

The roles are paid, short term and flexible so will suit students, retirees, parents at home or anyone with “some time on their hands wanting to make some money and do their bit for their community.”

The data collected in the census on March 7, 2023 helps community groups, iwi, businesses, and local and central Government plan and fund services such as hospitals, kōhanga reo, schools, roads, and public transport.