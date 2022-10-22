Eyes and ears of the police: A night on the road with Timaru Community Patrols

Timaru’s main street Stafford St is patrolled by the community group at night.

For the past 27 years they have been the eyes and ears of the community for the police. Now Timaru Community Patrols need more volunteers. Rachael Comer spent a night with the crew to find out what they do and how they support the community.

A woman dances like nobody is watching as a remixed version of ABBA’s Dancing Queen fills the air outside Woodbury Hall.

It’s not a typical Saturday night in the small settlement near Geraldine, but for the volunteers in the Timaru Community Patrols vehicle no shift is ever the same.

The two volunteers in the patrol car, Gary Foster and Jillian Mallett, have just started their shift, and the reunion in the hall, where a DJ is mixing beats in the gravel car park outside, is a first port of call to check for any possible gate crashers.

Foster and Mallett drive around the park, and seeing no issues, leave and continue their patrol – waved off by the dancing woman’s companion.

Timaru’s community patrol was established in 1995, with the aim of being the eyes and ears of the community for police.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru Community Patrols volunteers Gary Foster, left, and Jillian Mallett ahead of their Saturday night patrol.

While two volunteers patrol the streets of South Canterbury from 6pm to 11pm on a Saturday, and on days during the school holidays, members also help with lost property in the community, graffiti, and provide security at major events, such as the Caroline Bay Rock and Hop.

Recently the group was given some engravers and, as suggested by the Police, has established an engraving service for tradies to mark their items so, if stolen, they are able to be identified at the police station if found.

For the patrol’s vice president Dennis Veal, the service is just another example of ways the group can help in the community.

Veal has been involved with the group for the past 15 years.

When he began with the group there was no training manual, so he wrote one.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Timaru Community Patrols vice president Dennis Veal watches CCTV footage at the police station ahead of the patrol on Saturday night.

“I do it because I enjoy helping people,’’ Veal said.

The Timaru patrol is one of 100 operating throughout New Zealand under the umbrella of Community Patrols of New Zealand, and in partnership with the New Zealand Police.

In Timaru, there are about 13 members, men and women, who are either working or retired.

However, up to 30 volunteers are needed and Veal said the organisation is desperate for new members.

If they had more volunteers, the workload would be reduced meaning fewer Saturday night shifts for each volunteer.

One volunteer sits at the police station, in Timaru’s North St, monitoring CCTV footage and is in regular contact with the two drivers patrolling South Canterbury in the organisation’s vehicle.

Last Saturday night it was Foster and Mallett behind the wheel, with Veal manning the desk.

Foster and Mallett leave the station at 6pm, and drive through Stafford St, and along the Bay Hill.

RACHAEL COMER/Stuff The Timaru Community Patrols travel on State Highway 1 on Saturday night.

Foster has been a volunteer with the organisation for about 17 years, while Mallett is about to receive her 15-year badge.

Mallett joined after being asked to ride along on patrol by a former member who felt she would fit in to the team.

“I was looking to do something for the community.’’

Meanwhile, Foster got involved as he used to work for the Timaru District Council parks department and saw first-hand the destruction of property through vandalism.

“I think it’s a worthwhile thing and not an activity a lot of people know about,’’ Foster said.

“But it’s about being out there and being seen, and that has an impact on the way people in society behave.’’

The pair agreed the patrol had a “deterrent effect’’ on potential criminals.

Meanwhile, Mallett and Foster would both like to see more volunteers join, saying the voluntary role was enjoyable, and they felt as if they were doing something good for their community.

“And it’s not just for retired people,’’ Mallett said.

“You don’t have to be retired to help people in our community, and with the patrol you can put in as many hours as you can afford to.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Dennis Veal makes entries in the patrol’s log book.

Potential patrol members need to have a clean driver licence, be happy and confident driving at night.

Over the years the pair have seen many sights, including Mallett seeing Santa Claus on Christmas Eve, while Foster remembered encountering boy racers in the country.

“I had a new guy with me and the boy racers were all standing across the road, and we had to drive through them,’’ he said.

It could have been seen as intimidating, and it was for his offsider, who left the patrol after that, he said.

Watching the camera at the police station was always entertaining as well, Mallett said.

They had both noticed the level of drunkenness of people over the years had decreased, and Covid-19 had had a big impact, they said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Timaru Community Patrols was established in 1995.

“Sometimes we used to see big groups of people walking around off their face, with people lying on the street,’’ Foster said.

He said the level of graffiti in the district was trending downwards at the moment, too.

However, they did say they had noticed the age of young ones out and about was getting younger and there were more of them on the streets.

The pair is interrupted by Veal on the radio-telephone checking on their welfare.

“Watch house from TUCP,’’ his voice fills the car.

Mallett replies with the pair’s plans for the evening, which includes a drive to Geraldine.

Leaving town, on their way to Geraldine, the pair stop at Sir Basil Arthur Park, where Foster said up to 50 boyracers could gather on any given evening.

“By the time we’ve circled the car park, they’ve gone usually.’’

At 7.20pm, Mallett calls the police officer at Geraldine to see if there is anything happening in the town he may want the patrol to look out for.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Dennis Veal at work on Saturday night.

Mallett then calls Veal to let him know their route, which includes the small settlement of Woodbury and Kennedy Park in Geraldine.

In Woodbury, a family reunion is being held where the DJ is set up in the car park, and after leaving the park the patrol travels through the sleepy village before heading back through Geraldine to Temuka.

The patrol drives through the town’s park, camping ground and skate park before heading back to Timaru to meet Veal at the police station.

Over a cup of coffee and biscuits provided by Veal, the trio talk about upcoming projects, current events in the district, and the group’s engraving initiative.

Then it’s back to the patrol car at 9.10pm for the second part of the shift.

This time Mallett takes the wheel, and the patrol weaves its way around Timaru including Redruth, South Beach, the port, the Desmond Unwin Tennis Centre and other hotspots.

The patrol shines spotlights into dark parts of town, but on this night, things seem relatively quiet.

After driving through School Park, off Timaru’s Centennial Park, the two drivers decide, as it’s close to 11pm, it’s time to call it a night.

Dropping the vehicle back at the station, the pair hang up their voluntary hats and go home.

But for Foster, it will be a short rest before he’s up again to help with training for the Charity Bike Ride from 8am.

Saturday night route