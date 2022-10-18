No Groundswell NZ protest in Timaru, convoy to Christchurch planned

Groundswell NZ South Canterbury co-ordinator Roger Small is encouraging those keen to support the protest from the region to join a convoy to Christchurch.

A nationwide protest was announced by Groundswell NZ a day after the Government released a document on October 11 proposing to tax farmers for emissions on food production.

Groundswell NZ South Canterbury co-ordinator Roger Small said they had decided not to the hold a protest in Timaru, as they wanted to target New Zealand’s main centres.

“There will be a large event in Christchurch,” Small said.

“Most people in the South Canterbury area understand and support Groundswell. They understand our plight, so we chose to support Christchurch.

“By targeting the main urban centres we can send the message to the Government that farmers do not support the tax.”

Small said taxing farmers for emissions on food production won't make a difference to the climate.

“New Zealand farmers are the most efficient in the world in terms of our emissions,” he said.

“A tax on food emissions for the most efficient farmers in the world does not make any common sense.”

Shourabh Vittalmurthy/Stuff Tractors, utes and other vehicles drive towards Timaru's CBD in July 2021 for the Groundswell NZ Howl of a Protest.

Small said farmers and others supporting the protest planned to meet at Phar Lap Raceway at 8am on Thursday before heading to Christchurch.

Groundswell NZ is a grassroots volunteer-driven advocacy group seeking a halt to, and rewrite of, unworkable farming regulations.

In July 2021 it held a ‘Howl of a Protest’ in 20 towns across New Zealand and in November 2021 it staged the ‘Mother of All Protests’.

On its website, Groundswell NZ says it wants no emissions tax on food production and the Government must stop the proposed emissions tax, and undo legislation putting agriculture into the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Vehicles pictured on Timaru’s Port Loop Rd during the ‘Mother of All Protests’ in November 2021.

“This emissions tax on food production will lead to food scarcity, higher food prices, and more land going into pine trees.

“This will lead to poor outcomes for rural communities and rural businesses – the Government acknowledge this in their document.”

Groundswell NZ says it supports a focus on reducing farm emissions “through integrated environmental actions on farm.”

“This emissions tax won’t improve environmental outcomes, in fact it will increase global emissions, which the Government also acknowledge in their own document; because food production will be picked up by other countries with less sustainable farming practises.

The group said the tax also breaches the Paris Agreement, where New Zealand committed to emissions reductions, which states that emissions reductions should be pursued “in a manner that does not threaten food production”.