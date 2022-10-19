Waimate landlord's compensation bid cut by 81%

The tenant of a house in Waimate has been ordered to pay his landlord $3826 for damage to a property he was renting. (File photo)

Compensation for a Waimate landlord who attempted to claim more than $20,000 from a tenant through the Tenancy Tribunal has been reduced to less than $4000.

Janet Lesley Rooke’s claim of $20,349.09 was against tenant Nick Dyson for damage which included the replacement cost of 20-year-old carpet and vinyl in the Holmes St property in Waimate.

Rooke’s claims were partially upheld by the tribunal adjudicator J Greene, but the total award was $3826.22, and after bond was deducted, Dyson was ordered to pay $2546 in a recently published decision on the tribunal’s website.

“The landlord’s claims for carpet and vinyl replacement; tree and shrub pruning; repairing stonework and loading rubbish; a dishwasher repair; the repair of a light batten holder; replacing the bathroom tap; replacing door handles and other fittings; and the landlord’s accommodation are dismissed,” the judgment says.

However, Green found the tenant did not leave the premises reasonably clean and tidy and did not remove all rubbish.

“The tenant disputed that the rubbish shown in the landlord’s photos produced in evidence was his. However, he did not produce any photographic evidence for me to compare with the landlord’s photos.

“Having heard the evidence given by the landlord and her property manager, I am satisfied that there was considerable rubbish that had to be removed.”

Greene then looked at the landlord’s claims which said $20,248.09 was sought with nearly half that related to the replacement cost of carpet and vinyl.

“The landlord cannot succeed in a claim for carpet and vinyl replacement. The carpet and vinyl are at least 20 years old.

“As the landlord’s insurer has already indicated, the carpet and vinyl would be considered fully depreciated.

“If the landlord were awarded the replacement cost, she would be considerably better off due to the tenant’s breaches.”

Greene found that some limited compensation was appropriate to account for some damage to the carpet and vinyl caused by the tenant, and for the removal cost and dumping cost.

“Though old, without the damage caused by the tenant (including a strong smell due to animal soiling) the landlord would not have had to replace the carpet and vinyl just yet. I award compensation of $700.”

Rooke also claimed 239 hours ($5975) labour for her and her son for repairs, cleaning, maintenance and what she referred to as “admin”.

“This claim for labour equates to almost six weeks of full-time work. For a claim of that magnitude to succeed, there would have to be some compelling evidence to support it.

“I do not find a claim for that amount of time proved.

“I accept that the landlord had to do considerable cleaning, rubbish removal and some repair work. I allow compensation for the landlord’s labour equivalent to 50 hours ($1250) for the combined time of her and her son.”

However, Greene did find claims for the replacement of the stove and damage to windows proved.

Orders by Greene were: Dump fees $132, materials for repairs and travel $348, landlord’s and son’s labour (50 hours allowed) $1250; instal new stove and dump damaged stove $149.50, repair broken windows $616.74, replace stove (depreciated) $470, toilet roll holder, light bulbs, spray, smoke alarm $114.98, replace curtains $45, compensation for damage to carpet and vinyl $700. Total $3826.22, less bond $1280; total payable to landlord $2546.22.