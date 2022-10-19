Police recover massive haul of items reported stolen in Timaru

Police recovered about 180 items worth thousands of dollars at a Timaru property on Monday.

A massive haul of stolen items recovered by police in Timaru this week included the mower stolen from a Timaru croquet club earlier this year.

Sergeant Grant Lord, of Timaru, said approximately 180 stolen items, worth thousands of dollars, was recovered from the residential property.

“This is the largest amount of property that has been recovered in South Canterbury of which I've been a part of,” Lord said.

Lord said police became suspicious of the quantity of items at the property when the Armed Offenders Squad executed a search warrant at the property on another matter earlier this month.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Sergeant Grant Lord said approximately 180 items worth thousands of dollars were recovered.

He said police obtained another search warrant for the property after confirming items which had been reported stolen were located at the Somerset St address.

“We were suspicious of the origins of the property there and the amount of the property that was there, so we returned with a second search warrant.”

The second warrant was executed on Monday, with a drug dog and the Armed Offenders Squad assisting police to recover the massive haul of items, he said.

A man and a woman, both aged 35, were arrested on Monday and have been charged with receiving stolen property.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff An inflatable boat was one of the items recovered from the Somerset St property.

The recovered items included tools, sporting equipment and household appliances.

“The owners of some things like a kayak and, pots have already been identified, and we’ll return the stolen items to them soon,” Lord said.

He said police were still investigating who had stolen the items located at the address.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Police photographer constable Aaron Collins taking photos of the recovered stolen property, in Timaru, on Wednesday.

One item recovered by police was a John Deere lawnmower, which had been reported stolen from Timaru’s Ashbury Croquet Club, in Park View Tce, in May.

The lawnmower was one of four items reported stolen from the club.

Club chairperson Maurice Young said they were “highly delighted” by news it had been recovered.

“We thank the police for a job well done.

“We replaced the lawnmower with another one, but it does not do the same job. We were just making do.”

Lord said the lawnmower would be returned to the club.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff This John Deere lawnmower stolen from Timaru’s Ashbury Croquet Club, in May, is among the items recovered.

Since the theft, Young said they had increased security measures at the club by shifting a fence, installing a security light and getting a strong padlock.

“It cost us quite a bit.”

Lord asked anyone who has had items stolen to contact police if they can identify their stolen property.

Lord’s advice to the public is to name property, keep valuables secured, report suspicious activity and invest in CCTV systems.