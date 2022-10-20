Public health warning issued for Saltwater Creek after 'potentially toxic' algae found

The Saltwater Creek walkway is open but Te Mana Ora – Community and Public Health have issued a health warning for people to avoid contact with the water until further notice after a layer of “potentially toxic” algae was found. Photo taken October 20, 2022.

A public health warning has been issued for Saltwater Creek, Timaru after a layer of “potentially toxic” algae was found in the area.

Te Mana Ora – Community and Public Health issued the health warning for Saltwater Creek, Timaru, near the State Highway 1 bridge, on Wednesday night.

The warning follows potentially toxic algae (planktonic cyanobacteria) scums (layers) observed in the Saltwater Creek near the SH1 bridge.

The creek is bordered by a popular walkway and cycleway and the warning says people should avoid the area and animals, particularly dogs, should not be allowed near the water until the health warning has been lifted.

Other access points along Saltwater Creek near the State Highway 1 bridge “may have planktonic cyanobacteria present.”

Medical Officer of Health for Te Mana Ora, National Public Health Service Dr Matthew Reid said the algae can appear as a thick surface scum, sheens or can be present as green globules floating in the water column and can produce toxins harmful to people and animals.

“People should avoid contact with the water until further notice,” Reid said.

“Exposure may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips.

“If you experience any of these symptoms visit your doctor immediately, and please let your doctor know if you have had contact with the river water.”

Pets that show signs of illness after coming into contact with potentially toxic algae should be taken to a vet immediately.

People and animals should remain out of the waterways until the warnings have been lifted.

Reid advises fish and shellfish can concentrate toxins and their consumption should be avoided. If fish are eaten, remove the gut and liver and wash in clean water.

“People are advised to avoid contact with the downstream water bodies,” Reid said.

Environment Canterbury is monitoring the sites and the public will be advised of any changes in water quality.