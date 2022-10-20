Safety upgrade for dangerous stretch of SH1 south of Timaru closes in on design phase

This dangerous section of State Highway 1 near Pareora is included in the section to receive safety upgrades in a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency project. (File photo)

A planned 12.6km safety upgrade for State Highway 1 south of Timaru to St Andrews has moved closer to the design phase.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday they opened tenders on September 22 for a professional services contract that will lead to the detailed design phase.

“That is expected to be awarded on a competitive basis around mid-December this year with design work starting January 2023,” the spokesperson said.

“The feasibility stage is complete. During the detailed design stage (early to mid 2023), we will be talking to land-owners likely to be affected by new roundabouts/turning areas.

“Once those conversations have taken place, we can release an aerial overview of the proposed safety interventions plan for SH1 between St Andrews and Timaru.”

The SH1 Timaru to St Andrews project, between Beaconsfield and Lyall roads, covers 12.6km and is part of the $30m dedicated to improving the highway’s safety announced in September 2021 as part of the National Land Transport Programme.

Waka Kotahi invited consultants’ in early August to advise their interests in the work through the Government’s Electronic Tenders Service (Gets) with aspects including an 11.9km median barrier, 5.3km of side barrier protection, a number of right turn bays, jug handle turnarounds and roundabouts.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view of State Highway 1 near Beaconsfield Rd and Saltwater Creek on the southern edge of Timaru. (File photo)

The stretch of highway has long been considered dangerous and crash prone with Waka Kotahi’s notice saying “the project objective is to improve road safety on this section through the installation of median and side barriers and will require areas of pavement widening and construction of various turning facilities throughout the corridor section".

The feasibility phase was carried out by the Speed and Infrastructure Programme.

One key area of the ugrade is near the township of Pareora, where there have been several major crashes over the past few years including fatal crashes in 2018, and 2017 and resulted in a now former resident gathering 4000 signatures in petition calling for improved road layout and lower speed limits through the area.

Other crashes include a milk tanker crashing off near the intersections with Bristol and Craigie roads on August 21, 2021 and three vehicles involved in collision at the intersection with Pareora River Road on September 9, 2021.

Tenders for the professional services contract close on November 1.