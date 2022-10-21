MP Jo Luxton admits causing three-car crash on SH1 north of Timaru

MP Jo Luxton has admitted causing a three-car crash after failing to stop in time as another motorist slowed in front of her, in Winchester, last week.

“While travelling through a 50kph zone on State Highway 1, I failed to notice traffic and rear-ended a car which subsequently hit a car in front of it,” Luxton said.

The three-car nose-to-tail crash in Winchester, which is about 24km north of Timaru on SH1, happened at 12.30pm on October 11.

The Labour Party member, who is the MP for Rangitata, was not harmed in the incident.

She said she was not using her phone at the time of the crash.

“After checking that the occupants were unharmed I returned to my car and retrieved by phone from my purse to call the police.”

Luxton said she gave her statement to police, and to date no further action had been taken against her.

Sergeant Kevin McErlain, of Timaru, earlier said a motorist had failed to see another vehicle slow down and rear-ended that vehicle, shunting it forward into the vehicle in front.

A police spokesperson said police were still investigating the crash on Thursday and no charges had been laid.