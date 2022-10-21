Event-filled Labour Weekend ahead for South Canterbury

Preparing for Saturday’s Winchester Rodeo are Bevan Clayton-Greene, on Wollybear, left, and Raewyn Gilkbert on Yogi.

South Canterbury will be buzzing at Labour Weekend as several major events take place, attracting hundreds of competitors and thousands of spectators.

About 3000 people are expected to cheer on 250 competitors participating in 19 different events at the Winchester Rodeo on Saturday, and the region is also playing host to the Waimate 50, the Meridian Twizel Hard Labour Weekend, and the South Canterbury NZMCA Area Bottom of the South Rally.

Winchester Rodeo Club committee member Gemma Oliver said following the cancellation of last year’s event because of Covid-19, the committee was “really excited” to go ahead this year.

“This will be the 51st rodeo at Winchester since we started in 1971,” Oliver said.

“We’re holding this for the South Canterbury community, and it's been well received so far.

“The second division bull ride will be the first event of the day at 9am with 36 young lads and lassies. After lunchtime will be the grand entry event where we sing the national anthem and the flags of New Zealand, Australia and America will be brought out.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Winchester Rodeo Club president Grant Kelynack, left, and club secretary Janneen Christey.

Oliver said the open grade events after lunchtime at the show gets spectators “really excited” with the last show of the day, the open bull ride with 11 contestants, expected to be the main event.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Waimate 50 organiser Rob Aikman said around 45 racers in rally cars, quad bikes and side by sides are expected to take part in the event.

Waimate’s biggest three-day event of the year, the Waimate 50, was shortened to two days, after competitors from the North Island were delayed and could not make the Friday events, organiser Rob Aikman said.

No spectators were allowed at last year’s because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Aikman said about 45 racers in rally cars, quad bikes and side-by-sides are expected to take part.

“Top drivers will be coming in from all around the country, and we’re really excited to welcome back spectators. The weather looks like its on our side too,” Aikman.

supplied Geraldine’s Hayden Paddon is expected to be one of two highlight racers at Waimate 50 at the weekend.

“We’re ready for a big crowd. We’ve got a pretty good piece of road and experienced, professional drivers on the course. There’s four good spectator viewing points.”

At Sunday’s finale the top 10 racers will go head-to-head to get the best time for the top three positions.

Rotorua’s Sloan Cox and Geraldine’s Hayden Paddon are expected to be two highlight racers at the event and Aikman said this is a good opportunity for spectators to see them in action.

There has been months of preparation for the event, with the course set up taking place over the past two weeks, he said.

Skylark Creative/Supplied The Twizel Hard Labour Weekend is set to make a comeback after being cancelled last year because of Covid-19. (File photo)

Meanwhile, in the Mackenzie Country, the Meridian Twizel Hard Labour Weekend event will return after being cancelled last year because of Covid-19.

The two-day event over the long weekend is the only time people are allowed to kayak on the hydro canals, and this year the event is expected to be “bigger and better”.

Hard Labour committee member Mike Bacchus said it was exciting to have the event back.

Participants can choose from three events - canal kayak (20 kilometres), mountain bike (16km or 40km), and run or walk (10km or 21km). People can compete in all three to get the coveted “Hard Labourer” title.

Skylark Creative/Supplied Kayakers taking part in the 2017 Twizel Hard Labour Weekend event.

Children can also take part in the mini dusky mountain bike (10km) or run/walk the mini pyramid (5km).

Sport Twizel chairman Bevan Newlands said some of the district’s youth needed to travel up to four hours on a Saturday morning to play sport, and Hard Labour was a major sponsor of the community sports van that helped transport sports teams.

“Hard Labour is a massive event and a key financial supporter for sports in Twizel. The money raised from the event is pumped right back into local sports clubs and events.”

Skylark Creative/Supplied A mountain biker taking part in the 2017 Twizel Hard Labour Weekend event.

It is hoped the event grows into a “visitor drawcard event for the Mackenzie’’, Mackenzie Tourism development manager Lydia Stoddard said.

Competitors and their family and friends will travel to the district, from throughout the country, to take part.

The event received funding from the Mackenzie Regional Events Fund, a Covid-19 initiative to stimulate inter-regional domestic visitation and support the “local’’ event economy.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Rowena Howe, left, John Howe, Ian McKay and Jenny McKay of Southland at the South Canterbury NZMCA Area Bottom of the South Rally.

At Timaru’s Caroline Bay more than 200 caravans will be parked up for the South Canterbury NZMCA Area Bottom of the South Rally.

The rally is made up of members of motor home clubs from South Canterbury, Southland, Otago and Clutha Valley who meet up once a year with one of the regions playing host.

Mosgiel motorhome owner Annie Couch said participants will take part in various social activities over the weekend.

“We take part in little activities which promotes Timaru,” Couch said.

“We mainly get to meet like-minded people and share stories with each other.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Motorhomes parked at Caroline Bay for the South Canterbury NZMCA Area Bottom of the South Rally.

Couch said she was excited about the weekend.

“You meet interesting people from all walks of life here.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff New Zealand Motor Caravan Association Otago Branch pose for a group photo at Caroline Bay. Pictured from left are Don and Barbara Smith (far left, holding the flag), Denise Robertson (third from left), Graham and Annie Couch (fourth and fifth from left), Tineka Van Der Mark (second from right) and Anthony Nelly (right).

Meanwhile, Rowena Howe, of Invercargill, said “Timaru is fantastic’’.

“There is a great crowd this year and the weather is great too. Timaru has made us feel very welcome. We have a sea, sun and surf theme tonight and everyone will be dressed for the theme.”