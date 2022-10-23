New Timaru medical practice aims to address issue of patient waiting lists

A new medical centre has opened in Timaru after Dr Martijn Phaff and registered nurse Nicole Kennedy saw a need to help people who have not been able to enrol into a medical practice or want continuity of care.

It is hoped a new medical practice in Timaru will help alleviate pressure on the region’s stretched health system, and reduce the number of those on waiting lists.

Family doctor Martijn Phaff and registered nurse Nicole Kennedy opened the Blue Penguin Medical Centre on Preston St last week, the pair meeting when they were both working for the then South Canterbury District Health Board, and were both part of the Covid-19 testing clinic early in the pandemic.

Of the 23 general practitioner practices in South Canterbury, there is enrolment available in nine, according to Health Point New Zealand. TheBlue Penguin Medical Centre is not included in this.

In July, Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners medical director Dr Bryan Betty said GPs around the country were either at, or over, capacity, with Covid and winter adding pressure.

Phaff and Kennedy became friends after discovering they both shared a goal of opening their own practice.

“There is a lot of people that don’t have a general practitioner in Timaru,” Phaff said.

“And there is a need for another small practice in Timaru, because a lot of people want continuity of care and larger medical centre’s cannot always accommodate that.”

Other doctors and medical centres in the area have wished them well on their venture, Phaff said.

“No one has been negative, even if we are technically a competition, we are helping take the pressure off them as we are helping with the people that may be on a wait list,” he said.

“[Te Whatu Ora South Canterbury] have been very supportive when it came to giving us a contract, as it will only benefit the community.”

Te Whatu Ora South Canterbury has been approached for comment.

Phaff was born in the Netherlands and moved to South Canterbury three years ago just before the pandemic after his wife got a job at Timaru Hospital, and they loved the town so much they decided to settle here permanently.

After working as a locum doctor at the hospital and working in another Timaru medical centre feedback from patients was they wanted continuous care from the same doctor and that aligned with his beliefs.

That set him on a goal to open his own practice, he said.

Kennedy was “born and raised” in South Canterbury and came back after studying nursing in Otago.

The Pleasant Point girl decided nearly 10 years ago she wanted to own her own practice after seeing an article about a Pleasant Point nurse practitioner purchasing the Pleasant Point Heath Centre in 2014.

“I was inspired by the nurse practitioner Tania Kemp in Pleasant Point, and I cut out a article from when she first opened her practice, and I said, ‘I always want to be like that’.”

”I thought ‘I always wanted to get there’, and now I have.

”It is a bit of a dream come true.”

The medical centre opened last week and have had about 100 enrolments already.

“I have already gone through and done about 40, and I will be processing hopefully the remaining 60 over the long weekend,” Kennedy said.

The pair have set up in two rooms at Birchwood Surgery, run by Grant Shrimpton.

“We are very grateful for his kindness letting us rent two rooms of his practice,” Phaff said.

“We look forward to helping the community.”