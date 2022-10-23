Fake gun seized as three arrested at Timaru Hospital after fight

Police say some of those involved in a huge brawl in Timaru later ended up at the hospital, where another fight broke out, resulting in three arrests and guns being seized.

Sergeant Sam Bellett said police were called to a “large disorder event” on Heaton St, Parkside, at about 9pm.

He said reports from the night say “up to 30 people” were involved.

Bellett said no arrests were made at the time, but two people were taken to Timaru Hospital.

About 11pm, “another fight broke out”, this time at the hospital among people from the same incident, he said.

Three men were arrested on charges including disorder and unlawfully carrying an imitation firearm, and all will appear in court this week.

Bellett said enquiries are continuing.

A Te Whatu Ora – South Canterbury spokesperson said they are not aware of anything happening at the Timaru Hospital on Saturday night.