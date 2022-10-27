How much can the Timaru District afford on capital projects?

An aerial view of the Aigantighe Art Gallery complex on Wai-iti Rd, Timaru, with the closed House Gallery in the foreground.

The cost blowouts for the Theatre Royal/Heritage Hub redevelopment may only be the thin edge of a capital projects wedge problem pushing up rates for the newly-installed Timaru District Council.

The theatre project has already been put on hold as the original $26.9 million cost has ballooned to between $40m and $57.1m, with council forced back to the court of public opinion to decide the next steps through a consultation process expected to be held during November.

A report going to council on Thursday has outlined the cost of the theatre redevelopment being around $17 per annum through to 2031, but came with the added warning that does include repayment after that year as debt is drawn over a 25-year period, which would be 16 years past 2031.

While the eventual cost of redeveloping the theatre, which has been closed since November 2019, is sobering for ratepayers, lined up behind are two more multi-million dollar redevelopment projects – Aigantighe Art Gallery and Aorangi Park and stadium – which have a combined cost of more than $30m, even before any other inflationary pressures of the past 12-18 months are taken into account.

Aigantighe's redevelopment, which includes saving the 114-year-old earthquake prone House Gallery, was estimated to cost about $8.5m to $9.5m in 2020.

With inflationary pressures like Covid-19, other global world events, supply chain and labour shortages affecting costs of everything, and much of the theatre redevelopment blowout being attributed to those causes, ratepayers should be prepared for the news that Aigantighe's costs are also set to skyrocket.

There is $1.9m budgeted for Aigantighe work in 2022-2023 and, while expressions of interest have been sought for the design and construction “of a purpose built facility with links to the Heritage House Gallery and gardens”, a concept design is yet to be seen and is therefore no true indication of final costs.

The Aorangi Park and stadium situation could be even more costly, with a source close to council, who wishes to remain anonymous, telling The Timaru Herald recently it had the potential to be more than the Theatre Royal/Heritage Centre.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Aorangi Park and Southern Trust Events Centre which is Timaru District Council’s Long Term Plan for a major redevelopment.

The Aorangi Park cost was touted at around $23m in 2021 during the LTP process, before the park’s main building, the Southern Trust Events Centre, was revealed as being earthquake prone in 2022. Two parts of the stadium were assessed at less than 15% of the New Building Standard and the building’s overall rating was below 34%.

Council carried out preliminary planning work for a redevelopment in 2021-2022 and a detailed feasibility study and concept design work planned for 2022-2023, followed by work planned to start in 2023-24 (year three of the LTP) and finish in year four.

The council has admitted the options for Theatre Royal work will breach its current financial strategy “as we would have higher than forecasted debt and rates for the remaining period of the current LTP”.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The redevelopment of the Theatre Royal in Timaru is on hold as the Timaru District Council heads into a public consultation process.

“Council will need to agree on new parameters within the financial strategy and whether a reset to the financial strategy is appropriate to accommodate the Theatre Royal.

“Initial modelling indicates that an increase can be accommodated within legally allowed limits for debt without affecting our credit rating, should council decide that increasing the financial strategy debt limit is appropriate along with the increase in rates.”

There was no mention of the possible effects of the other projects in the consultation document.

The Timaru District Council has been approached for comment and to confirm current costings.