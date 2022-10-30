Public information sessions on proposed waste-to-energy plant for Waimate postponed

Public information sessions by a company proposing to build a controversial $350 million waste-to-energy plant in the Waimate District have been postponed.

The delays for the information sessions come after South Island Resource Recovery’s (SIRRL) resource consent applications, lodged in September, to Environment Canterbury (ECan) and Waimate District Council were returned last week due to “insufficient information being supplied regarding the proposed activities of the plant and their effect on the environment”.

Last week, SIRRL director Paul Taylor said the company was working through the “extra technical information and requirements” with ECan and the council, and continue to consult with local iwi.

“Requests for further information are normally expected once a resource consent application is accepted for processing,” Taylor said.

“In this instance, ECan and WDC have requested some of this information be provided prior to the application being accepted due to the complexity of the application.

“In the meantime, these further information requirements do mean having to delay the public information sessions in Waimate and Glenavy that we had planned to hold prior to Christmas.’’

While this was disappointing, he said the sessions would be rescheduled “as quickly as possible, once full acceptance of the resource consent documentation is given”.

Taylor has said in the past, the public information sessions would be held to discuss the plant and to answer further questions on the technology and how it will operate.

He said SIRRL would continue meetings online, including with the five Waimate GPs who earlier in the month publicly condemned the waste-to-energy plant, and also with others who have reached out to SIRRL.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff SIRRL director Paul Taylor on Wednesday said the company was working through the “extra technical information and requirements” with ECan and WDC.

“We’re also updating information on our website, www.projectkea.co.nz, including upcoming summaries from independent experts on our energy-from-waste plant proposal, and other public information.”

SIRRL proposes building the waste-to-energy plant at Glenavy and purchased 15 hectares of land from Murphy Farms Limited in April.

When ECan confirmed SIRRL’s resource consent application had been returned, consents planning manager Aurora Grant said the “key concern” held by the council was a “lack of information regarding the scale and potential effects of the proposed activity”.

“This is a very large proposal. It's the first of its kind and scale in New Zealand and one that includes many activities that could impact the environment,” Grant said.

Supplied A map showing the proposed site of the South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL) plant, near Glenavy, in the Waimate district of South Canterbury.

“This includes significant discharges to air from the burning of large volumes of plastics and other municipal, construction and demolition waste. We require more information to understand these effects.

“For a project of this size and complexity to proceed, we need detailed information to enable us to process the consents. There is fundamental information missing, meaning the application is incomplete.”

Grant said, more specifically, ECan identified incomplete information in the consent applications on the impacts to cultural values, groundwater, surface water, air quality, storm water discharge, and odour.

Meanwhile, a letter written by Dr Crispin Langston, and signed by the four other regular GPs who practice in Waimate – Dr Sarah Creegan, Dr Margaret Larder, Dr Steve Fish and Dr Neil Lockley, outlined concerns about the risk to the health of those living near the plant and that of a fire breaking out.

Langston’s immediate concern, should the plant be constructed, is for the town of Glenavy and its school just 2.5 kilometres south of the site.