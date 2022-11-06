New Timaru District planning rules apply to thousands

A new heritage area encompassing Caroline Bay is one of a number of changes to the draft district plan that have already come into effect (File photo).

Thousands of Timaru District property owners are facing new rules and regulations after changes to the proposed district plan came into effect in September.

Changes in consent requirements will vary, but stem from nine chapters of the new plan that had immediate legal impact as of September 22.

Although all the rules in the Activities on the Surface of the Water, Historic Heritage, Ecosystems and Indigenous Biodiversity, Versatile Soils, Sites and Areas of Significance to Māori and Drinking Water Protection chapters, and some of the rules within the Natural Character, Subdivision, Subdivision within the General Rural Zone and Transport chapters have been in place for more than a month, the Timaru District Council (TDC) is still encouraging residents to make submissions.

TDC district planning manager Hamish Barrell said while those rules have already been implemented, people can still submit on the entire plan, including those chapters.

“The only distinction is that some rules trigger consents, but most rules that don't have immediate legal effect don't trigger consents. You still can submit on either, and you can say, no, I disagree with the rules that have immediate legal effect and oppose them, and we have to consider that submission,” he said.

“Ultimately, whether the rule comes out and the way it's set out in the plan remains to be seen. It's still got to go through the submission process.”

Barrell said the council is required to consider submissions from multiple perspectives.

“It's not a numbers game – we really look at the quality of the submission, and how it aligns with the Resource Management Act, the purpose and principles, and so on and so forth.”

John Bisset/Stuff All councils are required to review their district plans every ten years, with the Timaru District Council embarking on the current review in 2015.

Changes to the Historic Heritage chapter saw 80 new heritage items added to the schedule. Two buildings were demolished before the district plan was notified, leaving 78 additions.

Two new heritage areas have also been added, one encompassing Stafford Street between the Bay Hill and George Street, and one in Caroline Bay.

A council spokesperson said all owners of the affected heritage buildings were sent letters inviting them to a “special pre-draft consultation on the new items” in August 2020.

Letters were sent to all owners of the newly listed heritage items inviting them to a drop-in session to discuss the listing with planning staff and a heritage expert.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Timaru’s Royal Arcade is one of 78 newly listed historic heritage items listed in the new draft annual plan (File photo).

A further 4000 landowners will be impacted in some way by new rules applying to Sites and Areas of Significance to Maori, which could range from a strip of land along a fence line to larger areas.

“The rules are basically the trigger for assessment. They’re not a trigger for saying you can’t do something...” Barrell said.

But he acknowledges there is “a transactional cost” in that assessment.

“But people are perfectly willing to submit and say, well, I think it should be free, and council should do it, or whatever.”

All councils are required to review their District Plan every 10 years. Timaru District Council started reviewing its District Plan in 2015.

People can make an online submission at timaru.isoplan.co.nz, download the submission form or pick up a hard copy from the Timaru District Council main office and Geraldine and Temuka service centres.

Submissions can be scanned, emailed, posted or hand-delivered, but must be on the correct form.

The submitter’s contact details and their submissions are made publicly available.

Submissions close at 5pm on December 15.