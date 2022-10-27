South Canterbury man to auction off massive collection of vintage machinery and tractors

South Canterbury man, Ian Urquhart is selling his collection of tractors that has built up over the past 40 years so others can enjoy them.

It’s been 30 years in the making, but an 81-year-old South Canterbury farmer says it’s time to part with his massive collection of vintage tractors and machinery, and let someone else enjoy them.

On Saturday, Ian Urquhart, who has a farm in Normanby, south of Timaru, will auction off the items which include 15 tractors and the 1954 Wolseley 4/44 car that started his collecting habits, but will keep a couple of pieces for himself to “tinker about with’’.

“It’s come time to sell them, and it’s also because of health reasons” Urquhart said.

“It will be a bit sad, there’s some things [in the collection] I really like, but I’m happy if they go to people who will use them.’

“Restoration and preservation is really the name of the game.”

Urquhart’s collecting habits began more than 30 years ago when he bought the Wolseley.

“I heard there was a Wolseley club so joined that.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Normanby man Ian Urquhart prepares for an auction on Saturday where he will sell his collection of vintage machinery and tractors.

“After a few years a person I knew told me a traction engine and vintage group existed, and my father had a traction engine, so I joined that.’’

Discovering “all the guys’’ there had tractors, Urquhart would attend events and began buying the vehicles.

“I’d buy something and then buy something else.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The auction includes vintage farm machinery, and 15 tractors.

“I had a tractor before that, but that was for work [on the farm].’’

Urquhart said he had been “tinkering away’’ on the items over the past 30 years and many of the tractors’ motors, mainly Fordsons, had been done up.

“I’ve done most of it myself.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Some of the tractors for sale in Saturday’s auction.

“And will keep a couple of tractors for things I need to use them for every day.’’

At his age, he said it would be nice to see the machinery and tractors go to a good home.

“I’ve restored these things, I don’t want them to be shut away in the shed all the time.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The auction features 30 years’ worth of collecting.

“It will be good to see them used, and also the auction will be a chance for people to see them too.’’

He said some of the items he was selling he “really liked’’ and he had “pride of ownership’’ in them.

Urquhart was unaware how much he had spent on the machinery over the years, but said it would be “considerable’’.

Saturday’s auction will begin at 11am.