Hakataramea Valley farmer encouraging people to join New Zealand Young Farmers

New Zealand Young Farmers Aorangi regional chairperson Tom Adkins is encouraging more people to join NZYF.

Tom Adkins would like to see more people join the New Zealand Young Farmers (NZYF) organisation for the benefits it can provide to members.

Adkins, NZYF’s Aorangi regional chairperson, is a block manager on Caberfeidh Station in the Hakataramea Valley in the Waimate District, and has been part of the organisation for four years.

“I've seen an increase in the number of people getting involved in the (NZYF) clubs around the South Canterbury region,” Adkins said.

“When new members join from outside the region, it's a great way for them to meet new people and build their contacts,” Adkins said.

READ MORE:

* Hakataramea Valley farmer wins regional farmer of the year award

* Aorangi young farmers target issues affecting rural wellbeing

* Blue Cliffs dairy farmer joins race for Waimate District Council seat



“There’s always a constant change of people when they age out, and it's a good opportunity for others to take on roles with responsibilities and learn more about the various industries.”

A recent achievement for Aorangi was reopening the Pleasant Point branch which had been closed for about 10 years.

“There was a hole in the region when that branch closed down.

“Now the club can attract a lot of people from the Timaru and Geraldine area. They had their first meeting on October 26, and they are meeting again this Wednesday (November 2) because it was such a success.”

Supplied Tom Adkins says reopening the Pleasant Point branch of NZYF, has placed the organisation in a good position in South Canterbury.

Adkins said following the reopening of the Pleasant Point branch the organisation was in a good position in South Canterbury because, “it gets more people involved in the organisation who haven't been able to before, it gives us more clubs and contacts for other people to interact with”.

He said the organisation was not just for farmers but for 16-31 year-olds in agribusiness, teachers, mechanics and “anyone keen to develop personally and professionally are welcome”.

“It's a social club. It's a great way to socialise with people from different industries and backgrounds, a great way to find jobs and to connect with people.”

Adding to the career benefits the organisation can have, Adkins said there’s also the tournament and competitive side of the club which is quite enjoyable for members.

Supplied Tom Adkins participating in an event at the FMG Young Farmer of the Year grand finals held in Whangārei on July 7-9, 2022.

“We have the yearly farmer of the year award, fencing tournaments, stock judging and debate.”

The one competition young South Canterbury farmers would look forward to is the annual Young Farmer of the Year Contest which starts at a district level.

“The southern Aorangi district competition which includes people from Waimate, Timaru, Mackenzie Kurow and Five Forks will take place at the Southern Canterbury A&P Show in Waimate on Saturday.

“We have had 18 people sign up so far. Of the 18, four will go on to the regional level competition and of the four we hope one will compete in the grand finals of the competition next year.”

He said there are “quite a few” fresh faces participating in the competition.

“At the district level competitions it's a more fun environment which is a good learning opportunity for people.

“The competitiveness starts to show in the regional competitions. That’s when the competitors get serious.”

Adkins won the regional Aorangi (South Canterbury, North Otago, Mid-Canterbury) regional final in February and was sixth in the three-day grand final in Whangārei in July.