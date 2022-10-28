Supermarket chain's new Timaru store further delayed

Artist impressions of how the new Countdown store at the Showgrounds Hill development will look.

The opening of Countdown’s new 3900m² store at the Showgrounds Hill retail complex on the outskirts of Timaru has been further delayed.

A Countdown spokesperson confirmed the store opening had been further delayed. It was originally hoped the store would open in August, but that was pushed out to November in July.

Last week the supermarket indicated the store was expected to open early in December, however this week they said they are working to confirm a date with the developer.

The spokesperson confirmed the date had “unfortunately been further delayed”.

Countdown announced plans to close its Church St store in June, and said the decision had been made to close the store because of the significant cost of fixing the building’s deteriorating condition.

At the time, they said the closure would align with the opening of the new store enabling a smooth transition for staff wanting to relocate.

The spokesperson said staff had been notified of the delay and the Church St store would remain open until the day before the opening of the store at the Showgrounds.

“We have notified our Church Street team about the delay and will keep working with them to ensure they are able to continue their careers with us - including at our new Timaru North store once it opens.”

On Friday, Showgrounds developer Tony Gapes, of Redwood Group, said they have their “whole team focused” on trying to get the Countdown store opened, as planned, prior to Christmas.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff Countdown’s Church St store will be kept open longer than anticipated due to delays in opening the supermarket chain’s new store at the Showgrounds development.

Gapes said there were a number of factors holding up the opening, including roadworks, consents and the weather.

“We are still working with Waka Kotahi and Council to get the final consents we need for the upgrades to the intersection, and these seem to be progressing positively.”

He said ground conditions had not been “as good as expected” and up until a couple of weeks ago the weather had also slowed the project down.

“The weather currently seems to be on our side, so hopefully this continues as this is critical to Rooneys getting the car parking and access completed.”

“Unfortunately, that is the nature of construction on a large project like this.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff An aerial view of progress on the site including the Countdown store and Bunnings last month.

Redwood Group is yet to return updated designs of the intersection, of State Highway 1/Evans St and Grants Rd, which has to be completed before the complex can open.

On Friday, a Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson confirmed the updated designs had not been returned.

The work includes the construction of an access road to the complex opposite the Grants Rd intersection, and the installation of traffic lights on each corner along with electrical connections to the site.